NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 4: Kody Technolab Limited (KTL), a pioneering Indian robotics and software company listed on the NSE, proudly announces an exclusive joint venture with the UAE-based Platinum Group for Businessmen Services L.L.C. Together, they have formed Falcon Tech Robotics LLC, a cutting-edge manufacturing company dedicated to producing "Made in UAE" robots for diverse industries.

Also Read | Wordle Answer for February 4: How To Solve Today’s Wordle? Simple Tricks, Easy Tips, Clues and Hints To Maintain Your Winning Streak at the Word Puzzle Game.

This landmark joint venture marks a historic milestone for Kody Technolab Limited as it becomes the first Indian listed company to collaborate with Platinum Group. Falcon Tech Robotics will exclusively serve the Middle East region, laying a foundation for future innovation and growth.

Falcon Tech Robotics LLC represents the first step in Kody Technolab Limited's ambitious global strategy to expand its footprint in international markets. Through this joint venture, the company is poised to lead India's foray into the global robotics landscape, while strengthening economic and technological ties with the UAE. With the Platinum Group holding a 60% stake and Kody Technolab Limited a 40% stake, the joint venture ensures a balanced and collaborative approach to achieving mutual growth.

Also Read | Digi Yatra Platform Achieves 1 Crore Users With Daily Average of 30,000 App Downloads.

Kody Technolab Limited's extensive research and development efforts have culminated in the provision of cutting-edge robotic solutions, development kits, integrated software solutions, and proprietary technical expertise for Falcon Tech Robotics. These components will be used to make robots in the UAE, which will then be marketed locally and exported to GCC countries and the broader Middle East region exclusively.

Building on the extensive R&D and the partnership, Falcon Tech Robotics LLC, will provide advanced robotic solutions, including:

- Defense and Surveillance Robots: Enhancing national security and tactical capabilities.

- Experiential Marketing Robots: Redefining engagement in retail and advertising sectors.

- Hospitality Service Robots: Revolutionizing customer experiences in hotels, restaurants, and healthcare.

- Cleaning Robots: Automating sanitation and hygiene processes in commercial spaces, healthcare facilities, and public infrastructure

The Platinum Group is a renowned UAE-based conglomerate celebrated for fostering innovation and economic growth in the region. With its deep-rooted legacy in Asset Management, Real Estate, Oil & Gas, Sports Entertainment, IT, Medical, Gold, Food, Defense, and Industrial engineering. The group brings unparalleled market knowledge and state-of-the-art facilities to the joint venture. This partnership highlights the Platinum Group's ability to foster international cooperation and drive economic diversification in the UAE.

Falcon Tech Robotics LLC embodies the shared vision of India and the UAE to lead in technological innovation, create skilled jobs, and boost economic diversification. By producing "Made in UAE" robotics solutions and exporting them exclusively across the GCC region, the venture highlights the growing strength of the India-UAE trade corridor.

Manav Patel, Managing Director of Kody Technolab Limited, remarked, "This partnership with the Platinum Group is a testament to Kody Technolab Limited's expertise in robotics and our commitment to global innovation. Together, we aim to revolutionize the robotics sector, fostering economic growth and strengthening India-UAE ties. Falcon Tech Robotics represents the culmination of shared vision, technological leadership, and international collaboration that will pave the new age for India-UAE Trade corridor."

Kody Technolab Limited's role in this exclusive partnership reinforces its position as a leader in robotics and technology innovation. This JV elevates Kody Technolab Limited's global profile and reinforces India's reputation as a hub for innovation and technical expertise.

Kody Technolab Limited is a leading, publicly traded robotics and AI solutions provider, specializing in enterprise-level projects and mobile application development. Known for its expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced robotics, KodyTechnolab Limited has delivered over 250 projects to clients in more than 30 countries. The company's commitment to innovation continues to set new standards in customer engagement and intelligent automation solutions worldwide.

For interview requests, product demonstrations, or additional media materials, please contact.

To learn more about Platinum Group, please visit www.platinumgroupuae.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)