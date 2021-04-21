Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI/PNN): Independent Music Composer Kumar Deepak who is known for his previous songs like 'Bappa Sabka Pappa' 'Bebaak Parindey' 'Chal Bandeya' and 'Main Udna Chahti hu' is ready to hit the nerves of music lovers with his new peppy number composition'Chutki Main'.

Music Composer Kumar Deepak roped in Swati Sharma, who is popularly known for the 'Banno Tera Swagger' song and Singer Bishwajit Ghosh, who has given his voices in songs like 'Bappa Sabka Pappa', 'Sau fikr' and 'Aa bhi Jao na' songs earlier.

Kumar Deepak told 'Chutki Main' is a tricky peppy item number song that requires creative voices such as Swati Sharma and Bishwajit Ghosh. Regular voices are not required as the song is very challenging from Singer's point of view.

AMV Studio a well-known recording studio in Mumbai witnessed the recording of 'Chuti Main' in presence of Music Composer Kumar Deepak, Programmer Agni Ruhela, and the Singer Swati Sharma and Bishwajit Ghosh.

The recording was successfully completed and the whole team is satisfied with the outcome of the recording session.

'Chutki Main' is produced by Shabab Hashim under the Banner MyStudios Production. And the team is excited to go on the shooting floor soon after Ramadan.

Composer Kumar Deepak and Singer Biswajit Ghosh have given earlier hits like Bappa Sabka Pappa, and now teaming up again with this tricky peppy number along with Versatile female Singer Swati Sharma.

Kumar Deepak has also given his voice in the feature film 'Jhoota Kahin Ka' song 'Munde da Character' and has done his MA in Classical Vocals from Rajasthan University.

Born in Behror District Alwar from Rajasthan, Kumar Deepak's musical journey is merely a beginning and he is looking forward to delivering some remarkable songs in near future.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)