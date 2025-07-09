BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9: In a defining moment for Indian storytelling, celebrated poet and author Dr. Kumar Vishwas has penned lyrics for songs in Ramayana, the much-anticipated cinematic adaptation of the epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film features an unprecedented musical collaboration between two Academy Award-winning legends--A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer--uniting Indian classical expression with sweeping international orchestration.

Often regarded as the most influential voice in Indian and Asian poetry of the last three decades, Dr. Vishwas is no stranger to history-making. On PoetHunters.com, the world's leading poetry portal, he is the only living poet from the Indian subcontinent listed alongside greats like Rabindranath Tagore and Kabir. With a global organic following of over 40 million, his lyrical influence transcends borders, resonating with billions. His association with Ramayana has already made global headlines--seen by many as a moment where poetic legacy meets cinematic ambition.

His lyrics are said to reflect the spiritual and emotional gravitas of the original epic, weaving timeless poetry with cinematic impact. From devotion and romance to valor, his words are the emotional spine of the film's score--serving as both an anchor and a compass for the narrative journey.

Speaking about the collaboration, A.R. Rahman said, "Dr. Vishwas brings to the table his unmatched command of language, his poetic gravitas, and his deep cultural understanding of the Ramayana. His presence ensures the lyrical integrity of the epic remains intact, even as it is reimagined on a global scale. His words don't just support the music--they elevate it."

Hans Zimmer, composing for an Indian mythological saga for the first time, added: "Working on Ramayana has been an incredible experience. What struck me about Kumar's lyrics is how timeless they feel--even to someone unfamiliar with the language. His writing has an innate musicality that guided the emotion of our score. I truly believe his words helped me understand the heart of this story."

On lending his pen to a tale sacred to millions, Dr. Kumar Vishwas shared: "Ramayana is more than a story--it is a living, breathing part of our cultural soul. To be able to contribute to this cinematic interpretation alongside two musical legends has been a journey of surrender, discipline, and immense joy. Every word I've written comes from a place of deep devotion and responsibility."

The collaboration has already sparked global buzz. A behind-the-scenes selfie of Rahman and Zimmer went viral, with fans affectionately dubbing them "HansRah." Early glimpses of the soundtrack--previewed at a private IMAX showcase--were met with standing ovations, described by attendees as "divine," "haunting," and "cinema-defining."

Produced by Namit Malhotra, with VFX from Oscar-winning studio DNEG, Ramayana: Part One is slated for release in Diwali 2026, followed by Part Two in 2027. The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The film is being mounted on a never-before scale--with international stunt coordination, IMAX filming, and world-class production design.

But beyond the spectacle, it is the rare coming together of three creative forces--Rahman, Zimmer, and Vishwas--that makes Ramayana not just a film, but a cultural event. It is a celebration of India's poetic heritage and cinematic future, and a testament to how the power of verse, music, and myth can come together to shape history.

With Dr. Vishwas now on every serious filmmaker's radar as a lyricist, dialogue writer, or script consultant, Ramayana may just mark the beginning of a new wave of poetically and commercially resonant Indian cinema.

