Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana, (BJS) Chennai in association with Shree Tamilnadu Jain Mahamandal, Chennai under the inspiration of BJS Founder Shantilal Ji Mutha and guidance of National President Rajendra Ji Lunker inaugurated an Oxygen Bank in the name of O2 Bank Mission - Rahat at Medi Sales India, Kilpauk.

Thiru. M.K. Mohan, MLA honoured the event as Chief Guest. The benefits of this Bank is extended to all the section of society.

BJS is planning to install 10,000 oxygen concentrator machines across India through its 400 chapters. In Tamil Nadu also, BJS is planning to install 1000 such machines. In Chennai, it has started with 60 machines now and will go upto 150 machines. These machines runs only on water and requires no refilling.

The Oxygen Concentrators will be available to all the needy people at a nominal rent, that too for the maintenance and given for 15 days.

Minimum Rent for the machine will be Rs 100 per day from 1st to 5th day. And Rs 200 from 5th to 10th day, Rs 500 from 11th day onwards.

Anyone needing this machine has to come with the address proof like Adhaar card and any reference.

Narendar Srisrimal, Gautam Vaid, Rajendra Dugar, Kailash Kothari, Daulat Raj Banthiya, Mahaveer Parmar, Lalit Khanted, Ashok Kankariya, Abishek Bhirakcha, Manoj H Jain , Prakash Modi Presidents and Secretaries of Various BJS Chapters and many other members and sponsors of the projects were present on the occasion.

Along with this project, BJS is running various other projects for humanity like Plasma Donation Camps, Smart girl workshops for girls, Mission Zero for COVID-19 & Vaccination camps across India.

