New Delhi [India], March 14: Today, Maharashtra embarks on a transformative journey towards safeguarding the health and well-being of its youth with the launch of the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Suraksha Yojana. Spearheaded by Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, this initiative underscores the government's unwavering dedication to the welfare of students pursuing higher and technical education in the state. The comprehensive Health & Personal Accident Integrated Insurance Scheme, facilitated through the portal svyuvasuraksha.org, paves the way for a safer and more secure environment for learning.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Chintan Prakash Adva, the MD & CEO of Integrated Risk Insurance Brokers Limited, extends sincere appreciation to the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose steadfast support has been instrumental in the acceptance, adoption, and dissemination of the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Suraksha Yojana. Adva also acknowledges the invaluable contributions of Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, whose unwavering support has fueled the momentum of this initiative, ensuring its reach and impact across Maharashtra.

Furthermore, Adva expresses immense gratitude to Chandrakant Patil, Minister of Higher & Technical Education, Govt. of Maharashtra, whose visionary leadership and enlightened vision have shaped the design of this comprehensive integrated scheme. Under his guidance, the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Suraksha Yojana has emerged as a beacon of hope for students, offering them not just financial security but also peace of mind as they pursue their educational aspirations.

Integrated Risk Insurance Brokers Limited is honored to serve as the nodal agency for the seamless functioning of the insurance scheme across Maharashtra. Adva emphasizes the company's commitment to upholding the highest standards of service delivery, ensuring that every eligible student can access the benefits of the scheme with ease and efficiency.

The appointment of esteemed insurers National Insurance Company Limited and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, through a competitive bidding process in October 2023, further underscores the government's commitment to transparency and efficiency in its initiatives. Together, with the collective efforts of all stakeholders, the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Suraksha Yojana is poised to make a tangible difference in the lives of students, fostering a culture of safety, security, and empowerment across Maharashtra.

