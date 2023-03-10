Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): The top stockbroking firm in India, LFS Broking Private Limited, has introduced new features for fully integrated multi-device trading as well as a number of improvements to its product line. The process for opening and managing accounts has been significantly simplified as part of the new suite, which also features an updated website and brand experience. The Phygital approach combines the convenience of discussing investment strategies with a financial advisor and the competence of artificial intelligence.

Speaking on this, Sambhu Mishra, Head-Legal and Compliance LFS Broking Pvt. Ltd. said, "The entire LFS broking team has been working diligently to put both physical and digital routes in place that offer the active retail trading community a completely new trading experience. Now that they have access to a variety of additional services and trading tools, our consumers can transact with us invisibly from any location and on any device. Also, we have taken advantage of this to completely revamp our website and brand with a modern look and feel that we believe better reflects who LFS broking is today."

LFS Broking Pvt. Ltd. offers investors the knowledge of a full-service broker thanks to its more than ten years of experience and presence in 125 Indian locations. In order to achieve the greatest profits, they provide young clients with tailored solutions and investment counseling based on their financial objectives. To create a seamless and trouble-free investing experience, the phygital approach combines AI expertise with the practicality of discussing investing goals with a financial advisor.

The knowledge-first methodology of LFS Broking Pvt. Ltd. and its numerous local and international awards speak to their reliability. The broking firm gives the benefit of both physical and digital investing methods with their Phygital investing model, making it simple for beginners to enter the world of investing.

