Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), India's leading pure-play engineering services company, announced its results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Highlights for Q2FY26 include:

* Revenue at Rs 29,795 million; growth of 15.8% YoY and 4.0% QoQ* USD Revenue at $337 million; growth of 10.4% YoY and 1.3% QoQ in CC terms* EBIT margin at 13.4%* Net profit at Rs 3,287 million, growth of 2.8% YoY and 4.1% QoQ* Interim Dividend of Rs 18 per share; record date October 27, 2025* Patent filings have crossed 1,600 mark, 216 patents in AI/Gen AI

"Our strong momentum of large deal wins continued as we touched a record high TCV of near-USD 300 Mn in the quarter which reflects the confidence our global clients have in our next-gen offerings.

In the face of shifting market dynamics and geopolitical unpredictability, our 'Go Deeper to Scale' and multi-segment strategy is helping us grow with the Sustainability segment achieving double-digit annual growth for two consecutive quarters and the Tech segment remaining resilient.

Building an AI-first delivery model, our investments in Gen AI, Agentic AI and Physical AI have helped consolidate our leadership position in engineering and industrial AI. With the launch of platforms and solutions like Qguard.ai, FusionWorld.ai, PLxAI, AiNexus, GENIQ, TrackEiTM, we continue to see strong client engagement and early monetization. We are also deepening partnerships across the ecosystem, from SiMa.ai and NVIDIA to the MIT Media Lab, ensuring our technology backbone remains future-ready and scalable.

With an increased order book and a sharp focus on resilient and profitable growth, we maintain our medium-term outlook of USD 2 Bn revenue," said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services Limited.

Highlights and Recognitions:

* LTTS announced a multi-year membership agreement with the MIT Media Lab to collaborate on AI-led innovations in its Mobility, Sustainability and Tech segments* LTTS has once again been certified during Caterpillar's 2025 Supplier Excellence Recognition (SER) event, following its certification in 2024* Rated as Leaders by ISG in US:* Medical Device Digital Services 2025 for Digital Engineering and Product Development, Post-Market Digital Enablement and Regulatory Compliance, Strategy and Quality Assurance* Automotive and Mobility Services and Solutions for Autonomous Systems and Software-defined Vehicles, Electric Vehicles and Mobility Services and Automotive Engineering and Manufacturing Services

Patents

At the end of Q2FY26, the patents portfolio of L&T Technology Services stood at 1601, out of which 978 are co-authored with clients and the rest are filed by LTTS.

Human Resources

At the end of Q2FY26, LTTS' employee strength stood at 23,678.

