Telugu star Mahesh Babu on Friday unveiled the spine-chilling trailer of Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal’s supernatural fantasy thriller Jatadhara, starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead. Sharing the trailer on his X handle, Mahesh wrote, “Here’s the trailer of #Jatadhara… My best wishes to the entire team for a grand success. #JatadharaTrailer.” ‘Jatadhara’ Song ‘Pallo Latke’: Sudheer Babu and Shreya Sharma’s Dance Number Redefines Folk Fusion (Watch Video).

The eagerly awaited bilingual film, made in Telugu and Hindi, is set to hit screens on November 7, 2025.

The trailer opens with a chilling premise - in ancient times, vast wealth was buried and sealed with dark spells, the most dangerous of them all being the Pisacha Bandhanam, a demonic binding that summoned spirits to guard the treasure.

A sceptical ghost hunter, determined to prove that spirits do not exist, unwittingly breaks this curse due to another man’s greed - unleashing the Dhana Pisacha, a wealth demon. Haunted by terrifying visions of a child’s impending sacrifice, he races against time to stop a horrific ritual.

What begins as disbelief soon spirals into chaos, with the trailer offering nightmarish glimpses of possessions, shadowy temples, and violent spiritual warfare. One haunting visual shows Sudheer Babu’s character drinking blood from the earth in a trance - a moment that sets the tone for the film’s visceral energy. Sudheer appears to have undergone a remarkable transformation for the role, and his performance promises intensity and emotional depth.

Sonakshi Sinha delivers a fierce, unconventional turn as the vengeful Dhana Pisachi - her portrayal blending malevolence and mystique. The trailer also features intriguing supporting roles by Avasarala Srinivas and Shilpa Shirodkar.

Watch the Trailer of 'Jatadhara':

Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, Jatadhara doesn’t rely solely on jump scares but builds its horror through psychological dread and mythological grandeur. Sameer Kalyani’s cinematography captures both the divinity and darkness of the world with stunning precision. ‘Jatadhara’ Song ‘Dhana Pisaachi’: Sonakshi Sinha Shines in Fierce Avatar in High-Energy Durga Puja Track (Watch Video).

Complementing the visuals is a haunting score by Rajeev Raj, heightening every ritual and transformation sequence with pulse-pounding intensity. From decaying temples to otherworldly confrontations, the film’s production design - backed by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora - hints at an ambitious cinematic spectacle that blends ancient myth and modern horror in striking fashion.

