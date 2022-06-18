Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has expanded its operations in Kolkata by setting up a new facility in the city.

The new centre marks company's expansion in the Eastern region of the country and is designed to meet the requirements of a futuristic and modern workplace. The center was inaugurated today by Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, LTI, Manoj Shikarkhane, Chief Human Resource Officer, LTI, Nirupam Chaudhuri, Regional Head, NASSCOM, and Debashis Sen, Chairman of Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority (NDITA). Located in the Salt Lake Electronics Complex, the new center is equipped to house more than 300 employees. The center will support LTI's service delivery capabilities for Cloud, Data, and Digital technologies and create exciting career opportunities for local talent seeking experiences in these futuristic domains. It will also offer LTI's clients the benefit of increased access to a larger talent pool from the state and the region. Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, LTI, said: "Kolkata boasts of a rich industry-academia ecosystem, and we are excited about our foray into the City of Joy. This center is launched in response to requests from our current and potential employees in the region. We are thrilled to mark our presence in the city and are committed to a long-term association with the region." Manoj Shikarkhane, Chief Human Resources Officer, LTI, commented: "We are witnessing monumental changes in the work, workplace, and workforce of the future, and are establishing more talent hubs across the country. Our expansion in Kolkata aims to benefit the overall technology landscape in the region. We are excited about our new start in this city and look forward to accelerated growth in times to come." LTI leveraged the opportunity to set base in the eastern region of the country to address the increasing demand for satellite workplaces. As one of the top technology companies in the nation, LTI encourages new ways of working and believes in taking work to people instead of bringing people to work. LTI is upbeat about the potential of the new Kolkata center and intends to offer enriching technology careers to local talent as well as solve better and solve faster for customers. Nirupam Chaudhuri, Regional Head, NASSCOM, said: "The surge in demand for digital technologies from enterprises across the globe has opened plethora of new-age career opportunities for the country's aspiring talent. Kolkata bears a rich heritage and serves as best-fit destination to groom talent of the future. We extend a warm welcome to LTI as it expands its presence in the region." Debashis Sen, Chairman of NDITA, commented: "Salt Lake is emerging as a preferred destination for IT service providers interested in setting their base in the city. As one of the fastest-growing technology players, LTI's expansion in Kolkata certainly adds to the appeal of this region and will benefit the local talent immensely." LTI plans to gradually scale up the operations at the new center and make it a core delivery unit in the region.

