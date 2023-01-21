Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its consolidated results today for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022, as approved by its Board of directors. "We are pleased to report a strong Q3 FY23, our first as LTIMindtree," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LTIMindtree. "The combined entity has started out with a USD 1 billion quarterly revenue run rate, a top-quartile constant currency year-over-year revenue growth of 16.3 per cent, and a robust order inflow of USD 1.25 billion. Our performance speaks to our steadfast client focus through the merger and our resilient client and solutions portfolio. Clients across sectors are evincing keen interest in our unique value proposition spanning core to experience to edge. The client imperative to dial up technology-led innovation for future readiness holds significant long-term upside for our full-stack offerings and cross-industry exposure, boosting our endeavour to deliver industry-leading revenue growth in the future as well." Key financial highlights:

Quarter ended December 31, 2022

In USD:- Revenue at USD 1,046.7 million (growth of 2.4 per cent q-o-q / 14.0 per cent y-o-y)- Net profit at USD 121.5 million (decline of 17.7 per cent q-o-q / 13.3 per cent y-o-y)

In INR:- Revenue at Rs 86,200 million (growth of 4.8 per cent q-o-q / 25.3 per cent y-o-y)- Net profit at Rs 10,007 million (decline of 15.8 per cent q-o-q / 4.7 per cent y-o-y)

Other highlights:

Clients:

- 723 active clients as of December 31, 2022- USD 1 million+ clients increased by 13, total 374- USD 5 million+ clients increased by 7, total 144- USD 10 million+ clients increased by 4, total 81

People:- 86,462 professionals as of December 31, 2022- Trailing 12 months attrition was 22.3 per cent

Deal Wins

- A leading digital marketplace offering end-to-end solutions for the automotive industry signed a multiyear deal with LTIMindtree as its anchor digital transformation partner to consolidate all digital initiatives for enhancing efficiencies and accelerating time-to-market.- A leading public utility company based in North America chose LTIMindtree as a long-term strategic partner for an infrastructure and cloud-managed services deal.- An energy and utilities company selected LTIMindtree to enable its digital transformation journey towards green energy.- A North American energy company signed a managed services deal with LTIMindtree for a data, cloud-enablement, and infrastructure program.- A leading global provider of transportation solutions selected LTIMindtree to modernize its core operations leveraging a cloud-based business applications platform.- A North American P&C insurer selected LTIMindtree as a strategic partner for driving the transition from Quality Assurance to Quality Engineering. As part of this deal, LTIMindtree will drive an automation-first mindset to deliver efficiency and productivity improvements.- A leading hospitality company awarded LTIMindtree a multiyear contract to provide agile-based product development, testing, and support services.- A Canada-based automobile manufacturer signed a multiyear Application Management Services deal with LTIMindtree.- A leading semiconductor manufacturer and technology provider selected LTIMindtree for a multiyear contract to provide platform-led, end-user services globally. Recognitions

- LTIMindtree Syncordis recognised as Temenos Global Delivery Partner.- Honoured as Global Collaboration Partner of the Year by Amazon Web Services (AWS).- Recognised as the 2023 ServiceNow Americas Emerging Service Provider Partner of the Year.- Recognised in the 2022 Gartner®* Market Guide for Augmented Analytics for its Lumin by Fosfor product.- Named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Application and Digital Services in P&C Insurance PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.- Named a Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group's Risk & Compliance in BFS IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.- Named a Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group's Guidewire Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.- Named a Major Contender in Everest Group's Healthcare Provider Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.

*GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Announcements

The Board of Directors has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share of par value Rs 1 each.

