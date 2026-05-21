Business News | Maharashtra Pushes Crop Loan Disbursal, Relaxes CIBIL Restrictions for Farmers Ahead of Weak Monsoon Fears

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said nationalised banks have been directed to ensure over 80 per cent crop loan disbursement to farmers and clarified that CIBIL score norms should not prevent farmers from accessing agricultural credit ahead of the kharif season.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said the state government has issued clear instructions to banks regarding crop loan distribution.

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"Nationalised banks have sternly been told to complete the target of loan disbursement of more than 80 per cent to farmers," Fadnavis said.

He also said the government has directed that farmers should not be denied crop loans on the basis of CIBIL scores.

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"We have issued orders that no CIBIL score rules should be levied and restrict the farmers from getting crop loans," he said.

Fadnavis further said the possible impact of El Nino remains one of the biggest concerns for Maharashtra during the upcoming kharif season, with the state preparing measures to tackle lower rainfall.

"El Nino is the biggest challenge for the kharif season in the state this year. We are focusing on planning to mitigate the situation," he said.

The Chief Minister said rainfall this year is expected to remain below normal, and the government has accelerated water conservation-related works under the Jalyukt Shivar programme.

He added that district administrations across Maharashtra have been prepared to deal with the possible effects of El Nino and appealed for efficient water usage during the cropping season.

"Every district has been equipped to deal with the El Nino effect. We appeal to the optimum use of water to improve the crop cycle this year," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)