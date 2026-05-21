Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Tactical flexibility will take centre stage tonight at the Narendra Modi Stadium as the Gujarat Titans (GT) host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a crucial GT vs CSK Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 fixture. Following the toss, where Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the flip and elected to bowl first, both dugouts finalized their starting line-ups and strategic five-player benches. With the Impact Player rule drastically altering total projections this season, both teams have tailored their substitute options to counter the large boundary dimensions in Ahmedabad. You can follow Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match scorecard here.

As they are batting first on their home turf, Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans have structured their initial line-up around a powerhouse top four featuring Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, and Washington Sundar.

GT XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs

Prasidh Krishna

Anuj Rawat

Glenn Phillips

Kulwant Khejroliya

Kumar Kushagra

Having chosen to field first to mitigate any potential later dew factor, the Chennai Super Kings have named a bowling-heavy starting XI. This setup allows head coach Stephen Fleming to utilize the Impact Player rule structurally during the innings break.

CSK XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs

Kartik Sharma

Macneil Noronha

Sarfaraz Khan

Kuldip Yadav

Aman Khan

While Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the playoffs, they are hunting a vital win to cement a top-two finish on the league table. For the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings, the situation is critical; sitting fifth in the points standings, the five-time champions face a must-win battle to keep their fading tournament survival hopes alive.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).