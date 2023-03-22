New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI/NewsReach): With the success of several plays such as The Last Salute, The Trial Of Errors, Angaar, Daddy veteran director Mahesh Bhatt is returning to the stage teamed with Producer Sandiip Kapur. Under his production Promodome Motion Pictures Sandiip has produced a number of critically acclaimed and award-winning films, such as "Anaarkali of Aarah," starring Swara Bhaskar and Pankaj Tripathi, "Jugaad," starring Manoj Bajpayee and Bhonsle, a national award winner.

This play has been named "7:30 Ki Ladies Special" and is based on the life story of Pooja Sharma, a transgender, who is also known as Junior Rekha and famous for her amazing dancing skills. The play is directed by Viren Basoya.

Pooja's unsung journey before becoming famous is depicted in this tale, along with several significant events that significantly altered her life. The first is when she understands that, despite what she believes, she was born into the wrong body and is unique from everyone else. The second is when she has a terrible encounter and decides to move to Mumbai in quest of herself, abandoning her family and community. The third event in her life is when she was accepted and acknowledged for her abilities and talent rather than the gender she has been striving for. The unspoken challenges of transgender persons are discussed in this play, as well as how society reduces a person's identity to their gender.

Sandip Kapur Founder Promodome Motion Pictures added this play seeks to shift society's perspective so that we may build a safe and equitable environment for people of all genders by raising awareness of the problems faced by the LGBTQ community whereas, "Nothing is more powerful than the shared experience of producing something and participating in it, whether it is on stage or in an audience. The theatre is live, and every performance is unique. Even though the script might be the same every night, each performance is distinct since it is based on the artists' immediate humanity and the audience's reactions. Even if you watch the same play every night, you will always have a distinctive and one-of-a-kind experience."

While, Mahesh Bhatt stated, "I have consistently believed that a play or a movie can be a better tool for promoting peace than all the lectures we deliver. Any message may be conveyed effectively through narrative. We are likewise making an effort."

The play is scheduled for Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 PM in Mumbai's Mukti Cultural Auditorium. The cast of "7:30 Ki Ladies Special" comprises Pooja Sharma Rekha, Sapna Basoya, Swaroopa Ghosh, Ranjay Kumar, Pratiksha Ingole, Vaishnaav Vaani, Aisha Choudhary, Shamim Rayeen, Rajor P Raj, Siddharth Negi, Jogen Wasi, Abhay Mishra, and Shivam.

