New Delhi [India], January 5: Mankind Pharma's Consumer Health Division, a prominent player in India's health and wellness sector with brands like Manforce, Prega News, Gas-O-Fast, Health OK, and AcneStar has become a part of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). With this, Mankind Pharma has expanded its network for buyers and customers to access its wide range of products.

Leveraging Bizom's Seller Platform, Mankind Pharma's extensive product catalogue is now effortlessly within reach for buyers across the ever-expanding ONDC Network. This integration will help with the widespread visibility of Mankind Pharma's brands on every buyer app within the network, presenting consumers with an unparalleled and widespread shopping experience marked by utmost convenience.

The consumer health division is a rapidly expanding segment of Mankind Pharma, having achieved a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 22% in FY21-23. By joining the ONDC Network, the division looks to strengthen its nationwide presence after having already established the division as a market leader in consumer healthcare products.

ONDC has been successful in disrupting the e-commerce industry in the country and Mankind Pharma will seek to add invaluable medical products to the extensive range of offerings that the home-grown e-commerce network currently offers to its user base. With this, Mankind Pharma envisions creating numerous consumer touchpoints through innovations within the ONDC Network.

"ONDC is built to empower all kinds of businesses to attain a deeper penetration into the consumer market without any entry barriers. Mankind Pharma getting onboard will serve as a key addition to the health and wellness category on our Network. With more major brands joining us, it solidifies the inclusive nature of the open network that will further boost innovation and economic opportunities for millions," said Shireesh Joshi, CBO, ONDC. Joy Chatterjee - AVP Sales & Marketing - Consumer Division said, "Mankind Pharma has played a pivotal role in influencing and shaping the trajectory of the Indian Health and Wellness sector. The company's collaboration with ONDC represents a significant milestone, symbolising a strategic move that enhances its commitment to advancing healthcare inclusivity across a wider demographic spectrum throughout the nation. This move is a representation of Mankind Pharma's proactive approach to contribute significantly to the health and well-being of the Indian population by embracing innovative partnerships and strategies."

Lalit Bhise, Co-founder & CEO of Bizom said, "As a technology leader in the CPG space, Bizom always believes in the intersection of technology and transformation. From that point of view, Bizom wholeheartedly believes in ONDC's mission and is committed to bringing its market leadership to ONDC through hundreds of brands, and millions of retailers. Mankind Pharma is a key partner to Bizom and is a leader in the health and wellness category in India. We are proud to be bringing them to ONDC as a category leader."

Mankind Pharma (BSE: 543904 | NSE: MANKIND) is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in India, which focuses on the domestic market with its Pan India presence. Mankind operates at the intersection of the Indian pharmaceutical formulations and consumer healthcare sectors with the aim of providing international quality products at affordable prices.

The company is a leading player in the domestic pharmaceuticals business present across acute and chronic therapeutic areas. This includes products for anti-infectives, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, anti-diabetic, neuro/CNS, VMN and respiratory diseases, among others with a strategy to increase market presence/share for chronic ailments. In the consumer healthcare business, the company operates in the condoms, pregnancy detection, emergency contraceptives, antacid powders, vitamin and mineral supplements and anti-acne preparations categories, among others, with several category-leading brands. The company has 25 manufacturing facilities across India and has over four thousand manufacturing personnel as of December 31, 2022. Manufacturing a wide range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, syrups, vials, ampoules, blow fill seal, soft and hard gels, eye drops, creams, contraceptives and other over-the-counter products.

Mankind has a consistent track record of product innovation. As of December 31, 2022, the company had a team of over 600 scientists and dedicated in-house R&D centres with six units located in Haryana, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

For more information, visit www.mankindpharma.com.

Incorporated on 31st December 2021, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a Section 8 company, is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India to create a facilitative model that revolutionises digital commerce, giving greater thrust to penetration of retail e-commerce in India. ONDC is not an application, platform, intermediary, or software but a set of specifications designed to foster open, unbundled, and interoperable Open Networks.

Bizom is the Retail Intelligence Platform that digitises global distribution engines, with AI-based, outcome-driven sales automation tools like Bizom SFA, Bizom DMS, and Bizom Retailer App. With a keen focus on revolutionising the distribution landscape in emerging markets, Bizom's advanced solutions aim to empower retail businesses to optimise their distribution networks, enhance supply chain efficiency, optimise inventory management, and enhance overall sales and operational performance.

Implemented across 50+ countries for more than 600 leading retail brands and 8 million stores, Bizom empowers each stakeholder in the downstream supply chain with intelligent analytics to place the right products at the right outlets.

