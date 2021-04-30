New Delhi [India], Apr 30 (ANI): The all-India consumer price index (CPI) for industrial workers for March increased to 119.6 points compared to 119 points for the last month, the government said on Friday.

The marginal increase was mainly due to items like cooking gas, petrol, poultry chicken, edible oils, apple, tea leaf, served and processed packaged food which saw prices rising.

The inflation for March went up to 5.64 per cent compared to 4.48 per cent of previous month. Similarly, food inflation also rose to 5.36 per cent from 4.64 per cent, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment .

The maximum upward pressure in current index came from fuel and light group contributing 0.4 percentage points to the total change. It was further supplemented by miscellaneous group contributing 0.15 percentage points to total rise.

Minister of State (independent charge) for Labour and Employment Santosh Gangwar said the rise in index will result in increased wages of working class population by way of increase in dearness allowance payable to them. (ANI)

