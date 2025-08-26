PRNewswire

Singapore, August 26: Mastercard today announced a leadership transition in its Asia Pacific region, with Ari Sarker set to step down from his role as President, Asia Pacific at the end of 2025. After more than a decade in the role, Ari will move into an advisory position, where he will focus on strategic initiatives and mentoring regional leadership to support a smooth transition.

Ari has been instrumental in Mastercard's growth across Asia Pacific, driving expansion, strengthening partnerships, and fostering a collaborative culture. His leadership has made a lasting impact on both the business and its people.

"Ari's influence across the region has been profound," said Ling Hai, President, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard. "He's championed innovation and inclusion, and built deep relationships with governments, fintechs, and enterprises. We're grateful for his contributions and pleased he'll continue to support the business in an advisory role."

Effective January 1, 2026, Richard Wormald (Rich), currently Division President, Australasia, will succeed Ari as President, Asia Pacific. Rich brings deep regional experience and a strong track record of leadership, having led Mastercard's business in Australasia with a focus on performance, innovation, and stakeholder engagement.

Reflecting on the transition, Ari Sarker said, "It's been an incredible journey leading Mastercard in Asia Pacific. I'm proud of what we've built together and grateful to the teams, partners, and customers who've made it all possible. Rich is a trusted colleague and a thoughtful leader - I'm confident he'll continue to move the business forward with purpose and care."

Rich added, "I'm honored to step into this role and build on the strong foundation Ari has created. Asia Pacific is a dynamic and diverse region, and I look forward to working with our teams and partners to keep growing and delivering meaningful impact."

To support a smooth transition, Ari and Rich will work closely together over the coming months, engaging with stakeholders across markets through joint appearances and shared communications.

Mastercard also announced that Paul Monnington will join the company in January 2026 as Division President, Australasia, succeeding Rich. Paul brings extensive experience in retail payments and fintech innovation, having led Woolworths' Wpay business and held senior roles at Woolworths Group and National Australia Bank (NAB).

"I'm excited to be joining Mastercard at such a pivotal time," said Monnington. "The company's focus on innovation, inclusion, and customer partnership really resonates with me, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success in Australasia."

Monnington will report to Rich and will be a part of the Mastercard Asia Pacific Leadership Team. As Division President, Australasia, Paul will oversee markets including Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

This transition reflects Mastercard's continued investment in strong, values-driven leadership and its commitment to shaping the future of commerce in Asia Pacific. With a bench of experienced leaders and a clear vision for what's next, Mastercard is well-positioned to accelerate innovation, deepen partnerships, and unlock new opportunities across one of the world's most dynamic and diverse regions.

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.www.mastercard.com

