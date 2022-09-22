New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI/PNN): Mastiii Zone, India's fastest growing Indoor Amusement Centers chain, has opened its latest outlet in Vivira Mall, Chennai. The outlet is spread across 15000 sq. ft. area which is poised to intrigue and attract the Chennaiites. With the new outlet, Mastiii Zone announces its arrival in Southern India. The new outlet under the parent company, Modern Group, has been designed to redefine the legacy of Mastiii Zone's role in the amusement industry.

Situated on the Coromandel Coast of the Bay of Bengal, called the "Gateway to South India", Chennai is a major cultural and administrative center. Indeed, there are a number of hidden gems to be found in the vibrant and multifaceted city of Chennai, and Mastiii Zone has sneaked in to become one of them. Revolutionizing the amusement industry with an exhaustive variety of indoor gaming options, Modern Group indeed became the industry's face while setting a benchmark in the realm of fun, games, and adventure.

Also Read | All 92 Legislators of #Punjab’s Ruling @AamAadmiParty Held a ‘shanti March’ from … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Mastiii Zone's latest indoor gaming outlet in the Southern region of India came as a part of the company's mega expansion project for the year 2022-23. The company aims to offer captivating experiences to the modern consumer who is looking for unique and personalized ways to spend leisure time. Essentially, Mastiii Zone is tapping into the trends created by social media that are accelerating the demand for investing in experiences rather than owning articles.

Mastiii Zone Vivira Mall in the vibrant city of Chennai, which is just yet another extension of the company's ethos features various Arcade Games, Bowling Alley, Bumper Cars, and a good deal of Futuristic VR Games including SkyWalk, 6 Seater VR, Slider VR, and Bike VR. The virtual Reality section at Mastiii Zone Vivira Mall, Chennai, is indeed the highlight of all gaming options.

Also Read | Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Spoiler: Pihu Finds Out the Truth; Ram and Priya Unite To Find Their Missing Daughter (Watch Videos).

This indoor gaming attraction, known for its grandeur and quality of amusement, transcends time and space, making it the next place on your "Must-visit" list when you are in the vicinity to experience what Mastiii crowd is raving about. If you are looking for an added layer of adventure, the mega attractions like Trampoline for adults and kids and Softplay, especially for the little champions, got you covered.

With this latest announcement, Modern owned Mastiii Zone now has over 14 operational outlets across India, 7 more are under fitout while 50 additional new real estates are being signed. Within the stretch of this year, the company has expanded its operations in prime locations and over the next two years, the brand plans to tap into the untapped markets which will take the form of rapid expansion across the country. Furthermore, Mastiii Zone, which currently is debt free, plans to raise money through listing in the share market to facilitate overseas expansion.

Speaking about the expansion, Ankur Maheshwary, the founder of Mastiii Zone said, "With the opening of the new outlet, which also happens to be the first Mastiii Zone Outlet in Peninsular India, we aspire to offer a sense of community and belongingness while creating a family friendly space for customers to connect with each other, with themselves and with the ethos of the brand."

"Our aim is to offer a smooth gaming and best-in-class leisure experience to our customers with a commitment to quality and safety standards, particularly, in the current times. We are delighted to have extended our Mastiii Family to the artsy and traditional city of Chennai and we are positive that Mastiii Zone is surely to excite people who will have another reason to visit Navalur."

Social Media Link:

Website: https://www.modernmasti.com/

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/mastiiizone

Instagram Page: https://www.instagram.com/mastiiizoneofficial/

YouTubeChannel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRQrsy0LmTVC_mvWI4L5Cfg

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)