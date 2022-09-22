Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been taking fans on a complete roller coaster ride filled with more downs, a few ups and a ton of what in the world is happening again. Well, after a week where Pihu (played by Aarohi Kumavat) brings her Ms Soon aka Priya Sood (played by Disha Parmar) and her Mr Khadoos aka Ram Kapoor (played by Nakuul Mehta) together for some drunken adventures, the show took a sudden serious turn as Pihu finally finds out that Mr Khadoos is actually her dad. While both Ram and Priya put a lot of thought into breaking the news in a safe and positive way to their little one, things didn't go as planned (who is surprised anymore?). The new spoiler video of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 shows that Pihu’s reaction to this news seems to be to run away from the scenario as we see a strained Ram and Priya trying to find their five-year-old. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Sneak Peek: Ram and Pihu Engage in Cute Banter Over ‘Sour Apple Juice’ in Priya’s Absence (Watch Video).

This is not the first time that Pihu has gotten away from a stressful scenario by walking out. In fact, this has been shown to be a trait that Pihu inherits from her dad (Ram Kapoor). In the pre-leap episodes of the show, Ram Kapoor is seen walking out to spend some time alone as he copes with the not-so-pleasant possibility of his dad being a bad person. And in that episode, Priya finds Ram and offers him some solace. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 One Year Anniversary Episode: Ram To Finally Find Out Pihu Is His Daughter? Watch Sneak Peek Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar’s TV Show (Spoiler Alert).

Similarly, in an earlier episode, where Pihu walks away from her house as she is deep in thought, she gets lost and struggles to find her way.

What is interesting to note is that Priya — who has always been the one to stress out in these scenarios — is seen taking the role of a level-headed person in the most recent sneak peek, as Ram breaks down. This turn of events comes just minutes after Ram asks Priya for sole custody. However, this journey is sure to bring them closer as they find their daughter. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 airs on Sony TV at 8 pm from Monday to Friday.

