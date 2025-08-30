PNN

New Delhi [India], August 30: Maya Devi University (MDU), Dehradun, is redefining higher education in Uttarakhand by going beyond traditional learning models. As an innovation-focused and holistic growth-oriented institution, MDU is fast becoming a source of inspiration for youth across India.

Here, learning doesn't end with textbooks. Students are empowered with technology, creativity, and social impact tools, shaping them into leaders for the 21st century.

With state-of-the-art labs, an industry-focused curriculum, and immersive learning experiences, MDU is now recognized as one of Dehradun's fastest-rising global education centers.

Where Ideas Turn Into Innovation

A recent example of MDU's forward-thinking approach is the #DigitalCatalystProgramme 2025 -- a unique initiative launched in collaboration with the Kalpavriksha Sustainable Development Society.

This fully residential, 100% free program was designed for 100 high-achieving students from rural and underprivileged backgrounds (Uttarakhand Board), providing hands-on training in:

- Python Programming

- Mobile App Development

- Data Analysis

- AI Tools

- Leadership & Social Impact Skills

Participants also had an experiential learning visit to Dehradun's Regional Science Centre, where they engaged in interactive science-based discovery.

One of the highlights was the "Dummy Shark Tank" session, where students confidently pitched tech-for-change ideas and received constructive feedback from mentors and experts.

The most exciting part of the program?

A high-impact workshop on "AI and Future Tools" led by Dr. Sachin Chaudhary (PhD - IIT Ropar, Scholar - NTU Singapore).

Students explored tools like ChatGPT, Canva, Suno AI, and Vo.dev, gaining real-world experience in AI-driven content creation, communication with machines, and digital creativity.

Up to ₹43.6 LPA Package | 550+ Company Network

MDU is not just an academic institution -- it's a launchpad for global careers. Admissions are now open for the 2025 session, offering an opportunity for ambitious students to aim high.

- Highest Package: ₹43.6 LPA

- Average Package: ₹5.6 LPA

- Top Recruiters: Cognizant, IMH, Running Warehouse, and more

A Platform for 360-Degree Growth

Maya Devi University offers more than a degree -- it provides an ecosystem that promotes skills development, global exposure, and real-time industry learning.

Recognized by UGC, NCTE, PCI, and the Government of Uttarakhand, MDU offers 150+ degree, postgraduate, and research programs, helping students align education with passion and career goals.

Key features include:

- Industry-focused academic model

- Modern labs and smart classrooms

- Innovative teaching methods

- Programs designed to meet future workforce demands

Scholarships up to 100% via MDUCET 2025

Students can apply for merit-based scholarships up to 100% through MDUCET 2025 - the university's entrance exam. This is not just a test of merit--it's a gateway to a transformative educational experience.

If you're looking for a university that nurtures both academic excellence and career success, Maya Devi University, Dehradun, is your ideal choice.Apply Now - Admissions Open for 2025 SessionAdmission Helplines: 7060211144 | 08071296476

