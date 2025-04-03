BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 3: Medanta - The Medicity, Gurugram, operated by Global Health Limited (https://www.medanta.org/), has once again been ranked as India's best private hospital in Newsweek's prestigious 'World's Best Hospitals 2025' rankings, conducted in partnership with Statista Inc. Notably, Medanta remains the only private hospital from India to be featured among the world's top 250 medical institutions and has been ranked within the top 150 globally. This marks the sixth consecutive year of its inclusion, reinforcing its status as a global leader in healthcare excellence. This achievement further underscores Medanta's unwavering commitment to delivering world-class healthcare and maintaining the highest standards in patient care and medical innovation.

Also Read | Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 Semi-Final Live Streaming Online on JioHotstar: Watch Telecast of JFC vs MBSG Knockout Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

The Newsweek rankings, conducted with Statista Inc., examined data from 2,400+ hospitals across 30 countries, including India, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The assessment was based on input from 85,000+ medical experts, patient experience data, hospital quality metrics, and a PROMs (Patient-Reported Outcome Measures) Implementation Survey--which captures patients' perceptions of their well-being, ensuring a holistic assessment of healthcare service quality. This prestigious list highlights top global healthcare facilities, serving as a valuable guide for patients seeking quality care.

Speaking on the recognition, Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta, said: "Being recognized as India's best private hospital for the sixth consecutive year is a testament to Medanta's relentless pursuit of excellence in patient care, advanced technology, and medical innovation. At Medanta, we are committed to not only delivering world-class treatment but also driving awareness around diseases, enabling early detection, and improving patient outcomes. The finest institutions consistently attract top talent, and we take pride in our exceptional team of doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals who work alongside experts in diagnostics, hygiene, and patient care to ensure seamless treatment. This recognition reinforces our mission to pioneer groundbreaking therapies, embrace cutting-edge medical advancements, and make high-quality healthcare accessible to all."

Also Read | F1 2025: Lewis Hamilton Confident in Ferrari's Ability To Overcome Challenges Ahead of Japanese Grand Prix.

Medanta's continued recognition by Newsweek underscores its commitment to medical innovation, advanced technology, and patient-centric care. Through strategic investments in AI, robotics, and automation, Medanta seamlessly integrates physical infrastructure with digital advancements to enhance patient experience. The hospital remains dedicated to pioneering research, pushing medical boundaries, and providing high-quality, accessible care to patients across India and beyond.

Link to the survey: https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/worlds-best-hospitals-2025

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)