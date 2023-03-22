New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): MediaTek, the world's 4th largest global fabless semiconductor company, hosted the second edition of its 'Catch-up with Tech: A Lifestyle Influencer Meet & Greet' on 20th March, 2023. The meet-up is a part of the campaign focused on democratizing technology for the consumers, and brought gen-Z lifestyle influencers, MediaTek teams and representatives from some of the biggest global brands that consumers love under one roof. The initiative sparked insightful and engaging conversations on ubiquitous new-age technologies and smart devices that power our everyday life.

MediaTek family of chipsets power nearly 2 billion devices every year and comprises of MediaTek Dimensity for 5G Smartphones, MediaTek Helio G series for 4G gaming smartphones, MediaTek Kompanio for arm-based Chromebooks, MediaTek Pentonic for Smart TV technologies, MediaTek Genio for Internet of Things, MediaTek Filogic for smart Wi-Fi 6/6E & Wi-Fi 7 solutions among others.

The second edition of Catch-up with Tech threw spotlight on the brilliant technology for everyday life powered by MediaTek chipsets. The extensive showcase featured newly launched upcoming devices that includes OnePlus TV Q2, OnePlus Tab, and immensely popular flagship smartphones like Oppo Find N2 Flip and Tecno Phantom V Fold powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+.

Some of the other product showcased were Tecno Phantom X2 series, iQOO Neo 7, iQOO Z7, Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro, Moto G73, Realme 10 Pro+, Redmi Note 12 Pro/ Pro+ 5G, the Lava Blaze 5G, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Vivo X80, OnePlus 10R, Redmi K50i, Infinix Zero 20, Infinix Zero 5G Turbo, Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker, Amazon Firestick, Redmi Pad, Realme Pad, HP Chromebook 11a, Boat Airdopes, Mi Router 3C, Broadlink Smart Bulb Holder, Lenovo Smart clock, Primebook and the PayTm Sound Box.

"The first edition of our influencer meet and greet, 'Catch-up with Tech' was a great success, and we responded to multifarious queries by influencers around our board product portfolio and how we are already empowering their lives. Through Catch-up with Tech, we ensured that the consumers would have absolute knowledge about the innovations powered by MediaTek, thus enabling them to make informed buying decisions. During the second edition, we widened our outreach to bring the latest and most innovative smartphones and smart devices from the brands consumers' love. MediaTek is keen on sating the consumer's curiosity and highlighting the innovations that power their daily lives," said Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director, Marketing & Corporate Communications, MediaTek India.

An interactive photography workshop powered by MediaTek smartphones was also organized during the meet-up to share the latest techniques and tricks of photography that are making mobile photography and videography experience smarter and more immersive. The workshop was conducted by Faizan Patel, a well-known professional photographer and video content creator in India today.

