Business News | Menarini Partners with Pierre Fabre Laboratories in India for Brands Eau Thermale Avene and Ducray in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27: A. Menarini India Private Limited ('Menarini India'), a leading Italian pharmaceutical company strengthens its presence in dermatology, and has solidified its strategic position by entering into an exclusive partnership with esteemed French pharmaceutical giant - Pierre Fabre Laboratories. Pierre Fabre Laboratories stands as a global leader in dermo-cosmetics, renowned for its French expertise and research-backed products.

Under this strategic collaboration, Menarini India has obtained exclusive rights to market and distribute the dermo-cosmetic brands, EAU THERMALE AVENE and DUCRAY in India. The riveting partnership forms a perfect synergy between the two pharma giants to deliver world-class, innovative solutions for the Indian market, promising a better future in the dermatology and cosmetics landscape in the country.

Menarini India is moving ahead with a focused approach to carve a niche for itself with an ultimate goal of leading in the dermatology and cosmetics space. The company's synergy with Pierre Fabre Laboratories further bolster its purpose to offer the best skin and hair care solutions from across the world to Indian consumers. The entire range of EAU THERMALE AVENE and DUCRAY (Pierre Fabre dermo-cosmetics products) has been meticulously researched and developed to ensure optimal solutions to today's multiple skin needs.

Speaking on the momentous partnership, Girisan K, Managing Director - Menarini India, enthusiastically expressed, "The strategic partnership with Pierre Fabre Laboratories is a testament to our commitment to offering the best in dermo-cosmetics solutions to Indian consumers. Pierre Fabre's French expertise and research-backed products combined with Menarini's dermatological proficiency are poised to deliver world-class innovative products to the discerning Indian consumer. We are determined to bring the confidence of healthy skin and innovative healthcare solutions to every Indian."

Globally renowned for its expertise in pharmaceuticals and dermo-cosmetics, Pierre Fabre Laboratories shares enthusiasm for this partnership. "We are thrilled to join forces with A. Menarini India Limited, a company that shares our dedication to excellence and innovation," said Giuseppe Mele, General Manager - Head of Pierre Fabre International, export and E-commerce Business Unit at Pierre Fabre Group. "I'm confident that with the help of our combined expertise and dedication to providing top-notch dermo-cosmetic products around the world, consumers will be empowered to improve the health of their skin and hair."

EAU THERMALE AVENE, a Pierre Fabre dermo-cosmetic brand, is a sanctuary for sensitive, intolerant, and allergic skin. Their products, dermatologically formulated and enriched with Avene Thermal Spring Water, represent efficacy and respect for nature. With proven solutions spanning cleansing, moisturising, sun care, anti-aging, anti-acne, and hyperpigmentation, EAU THERMALE AVENE instils the 'Confidence of Healthy Skin' in every individual.

Complementing this, DUCRAY - another brainchild of the Pierre Fabre Laboratories with over 85 years of expertise offers safe, effective, high-quality solutions for diverse hair and skin concerns. Focusing on restoring confidence, its product range tackles hair loss, dandruff, oily scalp, acne, eczema, and more. Grounded in scientific innovation and tradition, DUCRAY empowers people to embrace their natural beauty with confidence.

Both Eau Thermale Avene and Ducray, will be championed through dermatologists and cosmetic dermatologists, ensuring their availability across the country through leading online and offline channels.

