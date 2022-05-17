New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Mineral production in India registered a growth of 4 per cent year-on-year in March 2022 led by strong growth in iron ore, phosphorite, natural gas and lignite, the government data showed on Tuesday.

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of March 2022 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 144.6, was 4 per cent higher as compared to the level in March 2021, according to data released by the Ministry of Mines.

Also Read | Southampton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

As per the provisional figures of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the period April-March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year has increased 12.2 per cent.

The production level of important minerals in March 2022 were: Coal 958 lakh tonnes, Lignite 60 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilised) 2813 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 2031 thousand tonnes, Chromite 414 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 9 thousand tonnes , Gold 169 kg, Iron ore 270 lakh tonnes, Lead conc. 39 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 269 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 182 thousand tonnes, Limestone 373 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 158 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 12 thousand tonnes, and Diamond 8 carat.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Masjid Survey: Varanasi Court Sacks Advocate Commissioner, Grants Survey Team 2 More Days To File Report.

The production of important minerals showing positive growth during March, 2022 over March, 2021 include: Iron Ore (19.2 per cent), Phosphorite (17.4 per cent), Lignite (16.2 per cent), Gold (13.8 per cent), Zinc conc (10.9 per cent), Natural Gas (U) (7.6 per cent), and Magnesite (6.3 per cent).

The production of other important minerals showing negative growth include: Coal (-0.2 per cent), Petroleum (crude) (-3.4 per cent), Bauxite (-4.8 per cent), Lead conc (-5.1 per cent), Limestone (-5.4 per cent), Copper conc (-22.7 per cent), Chromite (-31.8 per cent), Manganese ore (-32.7 per cent), and Diamond (-75.8 per cent). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)