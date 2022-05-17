Liverpool will need a win in their trip to St Marys to keep the Premier League title race alive, setting up a mouth-watering mid-week clash versus Southampton. Manchester City clawed their way back against West Ham United in their previous match which has created an unlikely opening for the Reds in their quest for an unprecedented quadruple. The Reds are fresh on the back of a FA Cup triumph and will be raring to battle the Saints. Hosts Southampton are 15th in the points table and have had a below par season by their standards. But with no relegation scrap ahead of them, they will look to go out and play freely. Liverpool Win FA Cup 2021-22, Beat Chelsea 6-5 on Penalties (Watch Video Highlights).

Fraser Foster and Stuart Armstrong have returned to first team training for Liverpool and could start against the Reds. Tino Livramento is ruled out though and is not part of the matchday squad. James Ward-Prowse, who is garnering a lot of attention from top clubs, will play in a double pivot for the hosts and how the team performs is dependent a lot on the kind of game the midfielder has. Armando Broja and Che Adams make up the forward line and the Reds will have to be wary of the threat he possesses. Jurgen Klopp Signs New Contract at Liverpool, To Remain at the Club Till 2026.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Andrew Robertson will all start on the bench against Southampton after being taken off injured in the FA Cup final. Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota will both start in the attacking third with the mercurial Luis Diaz for company. James Milner should play as the central defensive midfielder, flanked by Thiago and Naby Keita.

When is Southampton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Southampton vs Liverpool match in Premier League 2021-22 will be the St Mary's Stadium in Southampton. The game will be held on May 18, 2022 (Wednesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Southampton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Southampton vs Liverpool match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Southampton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Southampton vs Liverpool on Disney+Hotstar. Liverpool are unstoppable at the moment and should claim all three points from this match.

