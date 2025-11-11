PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: "Students are the backbone of a self-reliant and developed India. Education should not remain confined to textbooks -- it must nurture holistic development, sensitivity toward society, and a positive outlook while ensuring mental and physical well-being," said Hon'ble Governor of Rajasthan, Shri Haribhau Bagade, while addressing the 8th Convocation Ceremony of MIT Art, Design and Technology (MIT-ADT) University, Pune, held with great enthusiasm at the Vishwarajbaug campus.

Governor Bagade emphasised that the ultimate goal of education is not merely earning a degree but applying knowledge for the betterment of society and dedicating oneself to national progress. "Failure is never final -- it marks the beginning of a new journey. Transform every failure into a step toward success and contribute to making India a global superpower through your knowledge, competence, and compassion," he urged the graduating students.

The convocation was graced by eminent personalities, including Prof. (Dr.) Laxmidhar Behera, Director, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi; Prof. (Dr.) Mangesh T. Karad, Executive President and Vice-Chancellor, MIT-ADT University; Shri Ramanan Ramanathan, Chairperson, National Expert Advisory Council for Technology, Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship, Government of India; 'Glass Man of India' Shri Subhash Tyagi, Chairman, Gold Plus Glass Industries; Smt. Smita Patil, Managing Director, SSPL Group and National President, NAREDCO; Prof. (Dr.) Sunita Karad, Executive Director; Smt. Jyoti Dhakane-Karad; Dr. Vinayak Ghaisas; Prof. (Dr.) Rajesh S., Vice-Chancellor; Dr Sayali Gankar, Provost; Prof. (Dr.) Ramchandra Pujeri, Pro-Vice-Chancellor; Dr Mohit Dubey; Dr Mahesh Chopde, Registrar; and Dr Gyanadev Neelvarn, Controller of Examinations.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Laxmidhar Behera highlighted that true happiness lies within oneself, drawing references from the Bhagavad Gita, and stressed that experiential learning is the key to making India self-reliant. Shri Ramanan Ramanathan underlined India's growing global presence in science and technology and encouraged students to engage deeply in research and innovation. Smt. Smita Patil lauded MIT-ADT University's contribution to education and its alignment with national development goals while sharing insights about the real estate industry's transformative potential.

'Glass Man of India' Shri Subhash Tyagi shared his inspiring journey, saying, "I was not academically brilliant in my student days, but I had immense determination to work hard. With that strength, Gold Plus Glass Industries today has achieved an annual turnover exceeding ₹10,000 crore and provides employment to more than 4,000 people." He added that India currently requires nearly 100,000 tons of glass daily but produces only 20,000 tons, creating huge opportunities for research and job generation in the sector.

Honorary Degrees and Recognitions

MIT-ADT University conferred the Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) honorary degree upon Shri Ramanan Ramanathan for his contributions to science and technology, and the Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) honorary degree upon Shri Subhash Tyagi for his exceptional industrial leadership.

Additionally, Prof. (Dr.) Mangesh Karad was felicitated by the university's alumni association with the "Architect of Excellence" award in recognition of his visionary leadership.

Pro-Chancellor's Address

Prof. (Dr.) Mangesh T. Karad stated, "MIT-ADT University has consistently provided value-based education and established its excellence across diverse domains of art, science, and technology. As a result, the university has earned global recognition by making a strong mark in NAAC accreditation, NIRF, and QS rankings. Under the guidance of its Founder President, Prof. (Dr.) Vishwanath D. Karad, MIT-ADT University, is now advancing with its '2.0 Mission', striving to attain a leading position in the country while nurturing students who will contribute to building a self-reliant India. I urge all graduating students to take leadership roles in their respective fields and play their part in making India truly self-reliant."

Convocation Highlights

A total of 3,334 students received their degrees during the ceremony. Of these, 21 were awarded PhD degrees, 21 received gold medals, and 195 students were honoured as rank holders by Hon'ble Governor Haribhau Bagade. The ceremony commenced with the playing of the National Anthem and a World Peace Prayer, followed by an impressive ceremonial procession featuring the university's ceremonial mace. Over 8,000 attendees, including parents and students from across the country, participated in the celebration.

The event concluded with the traditional "Pasaydan" prayer. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Sayali Gankar, while Prof. Sneha Waghatkar, Prof. Swapnil Shirsath, and Dr Ashok Ghughe efficiently conducted the proceedings.

