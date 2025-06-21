New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has launched the Innovative Projects Start-Up Challenge on Rooftop Solar (RTS) and Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE) Technologies, during the National Conference on Skill Development for the Renewable Energy Workforce at Atal Akshay Urja Bhawan, New Delhi.

This unique national innovation challenge aims to identify and support breakthrough solutions for India's rooftop solar and distributed energy ecosystem, the statement from the Ministry said.

It is being implemented under the aegis of MNRE with support from the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), and in coordination with StartUp India, DPIIT.

Further, as per the statement, the Start-Up Challenge seeks applications from innovators and startups in India, focusing on four key categories to boost renewable energy adoption:

Affordability - Making rooftop solar affordable for low- and middle-income households using innovative financing, modular systems, and circular economy strategies.

Resilience - Enhancing climate resilience, grid stability, and cybersecurity in solar infrastructure, especially for vulnerable and remote areas.

Inclusivity - Expanding access to underserved communities through community solar, virtual net metering, and inclusive financing models.

Environmental Sustainability - Promoting eco-friendly technologies such as solar panel recycling, land-neutral solar deployment, and hybrid clean energy models.

The challenge welcomes a wide range of startups in green tech, IoT, AI, blockchain, construction, energy hardware, fintech, and waste management.

The selected innovators will compete for a total prize pool of Rs 2.3 crore, including Rs one crore for 1st Prize, Rs 50 lakh for 2nd Prize, Rs 30 lakh for the third Prize, and 10 Consolation Prizes of Rs five lakh each.

Winners will also gain incubation support, pilot implementation opportunities, and mentorship from domain experts and investors, facilitated by MNRE and NISE.

The last date for applications is August 20, 2025, and the result will be announced on September 10, 2025. Applications can be submitted through Startup India's website. (ANI)

