Mumbai, June 21: Elon Musk's Tesla will reportedly open its first showroom in India in July 2025, starting its formal operations in the Indian market. The US-based electric vehicle (EV) giant will reportedly offer Tesla Model Y in the country. Tesla India launch has been anticipated for months after PM Narendra Modi visited Elon Musk and discussed various topics in February 2025. Ahead of this news, Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Cybertrucks were spotted on roads in India.

Tesla's entry into India could significantly boost its sales and expand its operations across various cities. India is the world's third-largest car market, and various international brands, such as BMW, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, BYD Auto, Mercedes, Porsche and others, have strong foothold in the country.

According to Bloomberg's report, the Tesla Model Y will be launched in India in July with an RWD (rear-wheel-drive) configuration. This comes after several spy shots were leaked about the car being spotted in India ahead of its launch. Earlier, it was reported that Elon Musk's EV firm could ship the cars from its Germany factory. However, the report said that Tesla will import it from its China factory to the Indian market.

Tesla is set to open its first showroom in Mumbai in July, and following this, the electric car maker will open another showroom in New Delhi, expanding its operations. The reports said that Tesla dealerships already imported supercharge components, car accessories, spares, and other products from China, the United States, and the Netherlands. Mahindra Thar Facelift Spotted Testing: New Design Modifications, Updated Interior and More Expected From Thar 3-Door Facelift.

Tesla India was expected to launch soon; however, the EV giant faced several delays with the Indian government over import taxes and local production requirements. Tesla Model Y price in India could be around USD 56,000 (around INR 48.48 lakh) without adding taxes. The reports say that the final price may be higher, including Tesla's margins and its position in the market.

