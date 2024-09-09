BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 9: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation, today disrupted the foldable smartphone segment yet again, with the launch of its highly anticipated smartphone in the razr franchise, the motorola razr 50. This latest addition to the Razr franchise showcases Motorola's dedication to advancing smartphone technology, featuring the segment's largest 3.6" external display with direct Google Gemini access. With Moto AI powered impressive 50MP camera system with OIS and Instant All Pixel Focus, the razr 50 offers cutting-edge technology at a special festive limited period starting price of just Rs. 49,999* making it a must buy this festive season.

Just like its predecessor, the razr 50 Ultra, the motorola razr 50 takes foldable technology to new heights with the segment's largest and most advanced external display. The 3.6" large pOLED external display safeguarded by Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus, offers a stunning visual experience with its 90Hz dynamic refresh rate and peak brightness of 1700 nits. It boasts a high-resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels, delivering breathtaking clarity and vibrant colors with 10-bit depth, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and SGS eye protection. The display's HDR10 certification further enhances color accuracy and brightness, making it ideal for a wide range of uses. Its increased size--2.4X larger than its previous generation--ensures users can enjoy a more immersive experience, easily navigate apps, reply to messages, and access Google Maps or games without needing to open the phone. The Always-On Display (AOD) adds a layer of personalization with customizable themes and additional displays like Sleep Display. The razr 50 also features functional enhancements such as zooming with volume keys, quick access to Google Gemini via a long press on the power key, and a "see all panels" overview screen for seamless navigation.

With the razr 50, users can effortlessly access Google's Gemini app directly from the external display. Gemini is a personal AI assistant to supercharge creativity and productivity. Whether you need detailed instructions for a project, help planning trips, or drafting emails and thank-you notes, Gemini is ready to assist. Beyond these tasks, it also offers support for brainstorming ideas to improve daily life and provides seamless access to information from Google services like Maps, YouTube, Flights, Gmail, and Drive. Always available, Gemini ensures you have the support you need right at your fingertips.

To further improve the external display experience on the new razr device, Motorola has added access to Google Photos. This allows users to view, delete, favorite, or share photos or videos stored locally or in the cloud without flip opening their phone, making it easier to access memories and find photos quickly. When it's time to edit these photos, users can open the new razr and use the latest AI-powered editing tools in Google Photos including AI Magic Editor, AI Magic Eraser, AI Photo Unblur, and more. Additionally, tools like Photomoji transforms their favorite photos into personalized emojis and stickers, adding a visual flair to messages. And with AI Magic Compose, users can receive suggested texting responses in various styles like Excited, Chill, Formal, and Short, enabling them to get creative with their messages.

The motorola razr 50 is equipped with advanced Moto AI capabilities designed to enhance creativity, capture, and everyday assistance. Moto AI brings your imagination to life with features like AI Magic Canvas, allowing you to create stunning images from text prompts, and AI Generative Theming, which syncs your style to your phone's wallpaper. When it comes to capturing moments, the AI Photo Enhancement engine ensures the highest quality images by optimizing dynamic range and fine-tuning details, even in low-light conditions. With AI Adaptive Stabilization and Intelligent Auto Focus Tracking keep videos and photos steady and focused. Smart Color Segmentation takes photo enhancement further by individually tuning elements like the sky, skin, and grass for richer colors. For assistance, Moto AI offers features like Adobe Doc Scan for easy document scanning and sharing, RAM Boost 3.0 for optimized performance, Battery Optimization, and Screenshots with Auto Blur to protect your privacy by automatically blurring sensitive content.

The incredible camera system on the motorola razr 50 powered by Moto AI captures every moment with incredible clarity and precision. The 50MP high-res camera delivers outstanding low-light performance as it can shoot with 32x more focusing pixels using Instant All-Pixel Focus to get faster, more accurate performance no matter the lighting conditions. The camera's Quad Pixel technology enhances low-light shots, offering 12.6MP photos with superior brightness and reduced noise, while Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) eliminates shakes for crystal-clear images. The secondary camera on the external display is a 13MP Ultrawide + Macro Vision sensor which captures every detail with the 120o ultra-wide-angle lens. It can fit nearly 4x more in the frame compared to a standard lens and Macro Vision can take the users 4x closer to their subject than a standard lens, capturing every tiny detail. For selfies, the 32MP front camera provides high-quality images and video calls where razr users can even use Flex View to find the best angle for hands-free selfies and video calls. Enhance your photos further with Google Photos AI: remove distractions with Magic Eraser, improve blurry images with Photo Unblur, and transform your shots with Magic Editor's generative AI.

The motorola razr 50 is designed for durability and style, featuring a sophisticated premium vegan leather finish available in Pantone-curated colors. The device's innovative gapless, perfectly contoured edge design provides enhanced dust protection and a luxurious feel. The newly designed hinge is not only easier to flick open or snap shut with one hand, thanks to reduced spring tension, but it also integrates a floating hinge plate to minimize creasing on the main display. The hinge and screen have undergone rigorous stress tests, ensuring the razr 50 is built to last, certified for 400,000** folds. Additionally, the device offers IPX8-rated underwater protection, allowing it to withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes, while the external display is safeguarded by Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus. When opened, the motorola razr 50 reveals a stunning 6.9" pOLED display that offers a seamless and immersive viewing experience. The display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling, 3000 nits of peak brightness for vibrant visuals, and 120% DCI-P3 color accuracy for rich, true-to-life colors. With HDR10+ support, users can enjoy deep blacks, brilliant highlights, and a cinematic color spectrum. The creaseless design, made possible by a larger fold radius, ensures a smooth, uninterrupted touchscreen experience. The razr 50 also features Dolby Atmos stereo speakers with Spatial Audio, enhancing the overall entertainment experience. Whether in Koala Grey, Beach Sand, or Spritz Orange, the motorola razr 50 combines cutting-edge technology with an elegant design, making it as durable as it is stylish. Powering the impressive display, powerful camera, and other cutting-edge features of the motorola razr 50 is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, making it India's first flip phone to feature this advanced processor. Featuring the ultra-efficient 4nm platform, users can accelerate work and play with improved power efficiency that extends battery life even further. The integrated MediaTek APU 655 further enhances AI capabilities, delivering a seamless experience across all tasks. With 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, users can enjoy smooth multitasking and ample space for all their favorite content. Speaking on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India said "As the pioneers in the flip phone technology, we have once again set a new benchmark in the segment with the launch of the razr 50. This innovative and intelligent device represents our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of design, AI technology, and user experience. We believe that the razr 50 will not only further democratize the foldable smartphones but also surpass the expectations of our valued customers, just as the razr50 Ultra did." Users can enjoy an intuitive, personalized, and secure experience like no other with the new Hello UI with Android 14. They can easily customize their device by choosing fonts, colors, and icons, using intuitive gestures like twist and tap to control different features, or launching their favorite apps. Even set limits on screen time and control access to apps, so kids can learn and play in a safe, dedicated space. Hello UI features include, Moto Gestures, Moto Secure with Thinkshield, Family Spaces, and Moto Unplugged. Smart Connect seamlessly unites multiple devices, enabling effortless task transitions across phone, tablet and PC's making it a key component for a unified and efficient digital life. Within Smart Connect, users will get multiple functionalities like Swipe to Share, Cross Device Control, Context Aware Phone, Universal Clipboard, Share Hub, App Stream and much more. Each with its own unique advantages designed to facilitate seamless integration. In terms of the battery performance, the motorola razr 50 is designed to keep up with your day and night, powered by a robust 4200mAh battery that lasts all day on a single charge. With 30W TurboPower™ charging, just a few minutes of charging can give you enough power to get through the day. The device also offers the convenience of 15W wireless charging, and with reverse charging, you can even share power with other devices effortlessly. Additionally, the phone offers a faster 5G experience with support for 16 5G bands and WiFi 7, along with a physical SIM slot and eSIM support for added convenience. Apart from this, the motorola razr 50 also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® giving 20% louder sound and 25% stronger bass. Dolby Atmos® unlock new levels of emotion in user's favorite songs, drawing them closer to the artists they love. Plus, Dolby Atmos® features Spatial Audio, an enhanced experience where sound can flow around them in a virtual space. The smart power amplifier ensures that even louder audio won't crack, and since the speakers are working together, sound travels from one to the other to match the action on screen. Additionally, the motorola razr 50 offers assured 3 OS updates and 4 years of security patches with Moto Premium Care benefits.

Availability: Motorola razr 50 will be available on amazon.in, motorola.in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital in premium vegan leather finish and 3 stunning pantone curated colours, namely - Koala Grey, Beach Sand, or Spritz Orange Pricing:

Launch Price: INR 64,999SPECIAL LIMITED PERIOD FESTIVE DISCOUNT OFFER of Rs 5,000 (limited period offer)SPECIAL LIMITED PERIOD FESTIVE BANK OFFER of Rs 10,000 (limited period offer) Net effective price, motorola razr 50: INR 64,999 INR 49,999* Consumer Offers

1. Rs. 5,000 limited period festive discount2. Rs. 10,000 Instant Bank discount from leading banks3. Additional No Cost EMI offer upto 18 Months starting at 2778/ per month on leading banks4. 3 months of Google Gemini Advanced Subscription along with 2TB of cloud storage space

To know more about the product, visit: Amazon - https://www.amazon.in/b?node=100578573031Motorola India - https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-motorola-razr-50/p Legal-Disclaimers* Including all offers** Under specific lab testing conditions Detailed Product Specifications:

