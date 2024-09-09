The Italy National Football Team dominated the France National Football Team in their first match of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Italy beat France by a scoreline of 3-1. It was a disappointing display by Kylian Mbappe and co as they went into the match with a packed team and were dominated by an out-of-form Italy. Mbappe got the chance to hit a couple of shots and was only able to hit one of them on the target. It will be seen as a forgettable night for the whole of the French team. UEFA Nations League 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Late Winner As Substitute in Portugal’s 2–1 Win Over Scotland; 10-Man Spain Overpowers Switzerland.

Usually, Kylian Mbappe finds space and is a big threat with his quick pace and dribbles. But this time around he was not given much space to breathe and hence did not turn out to be a threat. From the French side, Bradley Barcola scored the only goal in the first minute and were not able to keep the momentum going. Against Italy's fierce attack, France were unable to defend with proper strength and as a result lost their very first match of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in France vs Belgium UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Match?

Kylian Mabappe will most certainly be a part of the France National Football Team as the side will go on to face a tough challenge as they take on the Belgium National Football Team. France will be desperate to win the game as a loss can knock them straight out of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Luka Modric Strikes a Perfect Free Kick in Top Left Corner in Croatia's 1–0 Win Over Poland in UEFA Nations League 2024–25, Video Goes Viral.

Mbappe was spotted training with the first team, which increases his chances of being in the squad. France will surely need a Kylian Mbappe masterclass if they want to defeat Belgium with ease.

