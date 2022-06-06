New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI/ATK): Mrs India Inc 2022, powered by Joy Ebike is coming up with its final edition that is going to be held on June 15, 2022 at NESCO Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai. With its upcoming final event, the semi-finalist has already kickstarted their preparation for the event. A prestigious and one of the best beauty pageants for Married Woman across the globe, the beauty pageant is going to witness 53 stunning and strong women across India vying for the chance to represent India at Mrs World 2022.

Mrs India Inc is a platform which believes in giving woman a chance to follow their dreams, a chance for redemption. It's one of the most amazing platforms for married women to showcase their talent and aspire to be a version of themselves that they only imagined they would ever be. The pageant stands to search for the most confident, courageous, humble and gorgeous queen to represent our country at Mrs World. The Semi-Finalist have started their preparations in full swing for the Finale and are leaving no stone unturned for the competition ahead. The esteemed jury panel will comprise of celebrities like Soha Ali Khan, Mohammad Azharuddin, Former Mrs World Aditi Govitrikar and Mohini Sharma-Founder and CEO of Mrs India Inc. The new queen will be crowned by the outgoing queen Navdeep Kaur. Let us meet 53 Semi-Finalists wearing Pink Peacock Couture Created by Massumi Mewawalla who is also one of the Jury members of the event.

An achiever, Mrs Kalpana Dua is among the top semi-finalists to compete for Mrs India Inc. 2022. Born in Kanpur and always a very happy child, Kalpana never imagined she would one day live a dream many only wished for. A Technocrat by profession, she works as a global change Program Manager for a France based software company. Blissfully Married to an IITian for two decades and a proud mother of a teenager, she shifted her whole life to the city of Pune. In her spare time to refresh herself, she loves to sing, dance and paint. She has a very simple selfless motto in life, that is, to keep herself and people around her smiling and to spread positive vibes wherever she goes and that motivated her to step into a completely different world from hers.

Kalpana takes pride in the upbringing of her 20 year old Son, emphasizing on the way she has always made him understand the importance of female integrity and independence. She advocates to everyone that, Mrs India Inc can be a wonderful platform to empower women and inspire them to chase their dreams.

