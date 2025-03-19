VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 19: Actor and producer Mukesh Gupta, best known for his work in Bollywood with Janhit Mein Jaari, has made a successful foray into the Telugu film industry with the recently released thriller Paderu 12th Mile. Produced under the Sai Lakshmi Ganapathi Movie Creations banner, the film stars Satyam Rajesh, Shravan, and Kalakeya Prabhakar in lead roles, with Suhana playing the heroine. Directed by N.K. and produced by Grandhi Trinadh with Loteti Krishna as co-producer, the film's teaser was launched in a grand event on March 7, generating excitement prior to its release.

In Paderu 12th Mile, Gupta plays a "positive villain," a complex and layered character who, while dark, has a moral code. His role as a powerful fighter hired by the heroine to take revenge against the antagonist, played by Kalakeya Prabhakar, adds intensity to the film. "The character has a unique balance of strength and principles, which made it a challenging yet rewarding experience," says Gupta.

Reflecting on his work in Paderu 12th Mile, Gupta expressed his passion for action roles. "This film allowed me to explore my love for action, with high-energy stunts and physically demanding scenes. It was exhilarating to bring this character to life," he shares. "I've always gravitated toward action-oriented roles, and this was the perfect opportunity to showcase my skills."

Gupta credits his dedication to fitness and action preparation for landing such roles. "I've invested time and effort into training for roles like this. Working on my physique, body language, and combat skills has been key to portraying characters with such intensity," he explains.

Gupta also praised the Telugu film industry's professionalism, noting, "The entire team was incredibly disciplined and committed to delivering the best. The warmth and respect I received made this experience even more special."

Looking ahead, Mukesh Gupta is gearing up for his next Telugu film, Nawab, where he plays the lead role. The film, which features renowned actors like Rahul Dev and Murali Sharma, promises to be a high-octane action film with gripping fight sequences and an engaging storyline. "Playing the protagonist in Nawab is a dream come true. It's an intense action film, and I'm excited for the audience to experience it," Gupta reveals.

In addition to his Telugu projects, Gupta has signed two Bollywood action films, set to begin shooting in June and August 2025.

Mukesh Gupta is proving his versatility as both an actor and a producer, with Paderu 12th Mile marking the start of his journey in Telugu cinema. With upcoming projects like Nawab on the horizon, Gupta's future in both Bollywood and regional cinema looks promising.

