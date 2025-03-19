The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is knocking on the door with the first match set to commence within days now. This is the 18th season of the cash rich league with started in 2008. Over the years, the IPL has grown into the biggest cricket league and one of the biggest sports leagues in the World. The 2025 edition packs a lot of promise and exciting cricketing action. Teams have shaped up well and are ready to take on each other under the most intense environment. Although there has been occasions where a pull out or an injury has disrupted the balance of the squad and made the teams look out for options in the unsold pool of players. IPL 2025: A Look at Teams With Most Titles Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 18.

The IPL 2025 mega auction saw a lot of players being reshuffled amid the existing ten franchises. A few of them even saw change of captains. Many players got a rise in their retaining or selling prices while the ones undergoing loss of form were sold at base price or not sold at all. The list of unsold players in the IPL 2025 mega auction sees a lot of names that failed to attain significant interest, some of who were sold at a big price in the last auction. With a few teams suffering from injury issues and pullouts, here is the five top players who fans can see be part of the IPL 2025 season, despite being unsold initially.

1. Shardul Thakur:

Shardul Thakur was one of the premium players in the IPL 2022 mega auction when he was sold at a price of over 10 Crore INR. He was traded to Kolkata Knight Riders and even there he was released in the next season. He was bought by Chennai Super Kings in 2024 and was expected to draw interest when his name came up with the base price of 2 Crore INR. Unfortunately, no one showed interest and Shardul went unsold. In the meantime, he bagged a contract from Essex for the County Championship 2025. Although, he has been spotted training recently with Lucknow Super Giants. With LSG's few frontline fast bowlers having injury woes, Shardul is likely to be the name up for replacement.

2. Shivam Mavi:

Just like Shardul Thakur, Mavi was a premier pick in the IPL 2022 mega auction with KKR buying him for 7.25 Crore INR. But he didn't have the best season for them and was released the next season. He was part of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in the past two seasons but didn't get any game as he kept suffering through injury issues. Mavi was also spotted training with the LSG squad. With the likes of Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav and Akash Deep under the threat of injuries, Mavi is one of the contenders to receive a call as a replacement player.

Shardul Thakur and Shivam Mavi In LSG Squad Picture

हमारे चेयरमैन डॉ. संजीव गोएनका और कप्तान ऋषभ पंत ने पूरी टीम के साथ माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी से मुलाक़ात की. मुख्यमंत्री ने खिलाड़ियों की हौसलाअफ़जाई की और टीम को नए सीज़न के लिए शुभकामनाएँ दी pic.twitter.com/SOuP9uXvXR — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 17, 2025

3. Smaran Ravichandran:

Since his debut for Karnataka in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, the left handed middle order batters has scored 170 runs in 6 T20 matches with an average of 34 and a strike rate of 170, hitting 12 sixes. Considered as one of the most promising upcoming talent from Karnataka, Smaran is currently training with local team Royal Challengers Bengaluru as part of their support group of players. Smaran is highly rated for his performance in the domestic circuit and not only RCB, but every team will also want him in the squad if they need a replacement for a middle order batter.

Smaran Ravichandran Practicing With RCB

Smaran Ravi, Local boy from Karnataka - Practicing with #RCB squad ahead of #IPL2025 🔥 - Smashed Suyash Sharma for a six! pic.twitter.com/DG80AJeo11 — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) March 14, 2025

4. Dasun Shanaka:

Delhi Capitals landed a bit of trouble when one of their premier batters Harry Brook pulled out of the IPL 2025 citing personal reasons and preparations for the national cricket team. With most middle order overseas batters now purchased by others teams, DC were left with a limited options. Although they are yet to announce a replacement for Brook, Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has been spotted to be part of the DC squad. Shanaka has done well for the Dubai Capitals, a sister franchise of Delhi Capitals on their way to win the International League T20 title. Shanaka can be a replacement player in the mind of DC to add some power down the order in replacement of Harry Brook.

Dasun Shanaka in DC Camp

5. Shai Hope:

West Indies batter Shai Hope has found some new form in the middle order for the past one year. He has improved his boundary hitting and his strong fundamentals has helped him hold his own against every types of bowling. Hope was part of Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024 season and also represented Dubai Capitals in their ILT20 2025 title winning campaign. Just like Shanaka, Hope played a big role in their victory in UAE. It will not be far-fetched if DC considered the importance of Hope and pick him as a like for like player who they share a good relationship with. Although Hope has a contract with PSL franchise Multan Sultans, Corbin Bosch has showed it might not be big problem. IPL 2025: A Look at Five Captains Who Have Led Delhi Capitals Before Axar Patel.

Replacements depend on the players who are ruled out with injuries with subsequent reasons and also depend on what is the need of the franchise in that hour and how they are going to shuffle their options. Currently, the requirements of a few franchises in need are very much prominent but in a big league like IPL, there might be need for more in the future and in that case, more unsold players can get into the mix for a chance to redeem themselves.

