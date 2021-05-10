New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI/ThePRTree): Creators of the page 'Mera Bharat Mahan', Muzzammil Mannan, and his partner Vikash Raj aim to provide a daily dose of positivity to their countrymen during this raging pandemic.

Garnering more than 11 million followers on social media, the page celebrates the feeling of patriotism in everyone bringing the people together.

Co-founders of F5 Entertainment Media Pvt Ltd, Muzzammil Mannan, and Vikash Raj procure services in the field of digital and social media space. They have worked with various prominent brands, and have launched two Facebook pages- Mera Bharat Mahan, and Social Sansaar.

Mera Bharat Mahan was created in the wake of the ferocious coronavirus wave. "When we saw people around us desperate, losing hope, and grief-stricken, we came up with the idea to start a page that encourages us to stay together in these testing times. Besides this, the page aims to spread awareness about the coronavirus pandemic, bust myths, and educate people about how to prevent contracting the virus", says Muzzammil.

Currently, the 'Mera Bharat Mahan' page has over 11 million followers and its reach is growing with each passing day. The idea behind the page is to ensure that help, in whatever form, reaches every Indian citizen. They aim to reach the poor, vulnerable population of India who is the worst-affected lot during this pandemic. The page also gives Indians their daily dose of positivity and the hope that if the night is long and dark, the dawn will not be far behind. "The entire country is one big family, and we all are in this together", believes Muzzammil.

Their other page Social Sansar aims to bring the world closer and to facilitate the exchange of ideas and thoughts through light-hearted banter. Currently, it has more than 5 million followers and its readership is growing with each passing day.

Muzzammil along with three other friends also created a humorous meme page called 'Be Like Bro'. It is one of the most popular meme pages on social media. They are widely present on Facebook and the page has got more than 10 million likes by creating hilarious yet engaging content for the audience. Muzzammil and the team behind 'Be Like Bros' have the knack of entertaining people with their quirky contents and cheeky jokes.

Muzzammil says "The idea behind these pages is to create a community of like-minded people across the world, make meaningful connections, and keep ourselves updated with the latest happenings across the globe. We believe in humanitarianism, and the fact that we all are connected".

Initially, he had decided just to use social media to post his weirdest thoughts in the hope that it might make a few people laugh. But now, the page has seen unprecedented growth, and in the times of corona when there is gloom and panic all around, they are giving people a silly reason to smile.

