Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI/PNN): His Pathway to success has inspired startups and CA aspirants. Recently achieved "The Indian Achievers Clubs 50 under 50".

Nishant's ideology has proved that Fintech and Banking Audits are two powerful elements in any corporate.

Being a famous Chartered Accountant, Entrepreneur and Mentor, his reformation has laid great impact globally. He is a man of his dreams started his professional journey in 1995 as an intern, where he got chance to work with top corporates like Aditya Birla, Tata Group, Philips etc. He is a person of various interest from dance, cricket and music accepts each new talent that brings value.

Holding two master's degree one from Government Law Collage, Mumbai (LLM) and other from Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research in 2008, (MBA - Finance) he has proved that "Where There Is A Will There Is A Way". Someone who started his own company in 2001 as 'M/S Nishant S Mehta & Company (NSM) showed business enterprises a success journey by having offices in Dubai,Singapore, London, Australia, Riyadh and Bahrain with associates in USA, Oman and Kuwait.

"Future of the world is fintech. I am proud to see so many Indians Fintech achieving success"; says Nishant. He is a part of many social associations -

* Toastmasters International, District 98

* YI- Young Indians Mumbai (Youth Wing of CCI)

* YLF - Young Leaders Forum (Youth Wing Of IMC)

* Rotary Club of Mumbai Coastline

* Member of Bombay Industries Associates

He has set a benchmark in the legal and financial market as he has been commissioned for various movies Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Love Sex Dhoka, English Vinglish and many more. Been into strategy and operations of various startups related to fashion, travel, social networking platform that would not only help the economy in enhancing the GDP of the country but also will act as a digital achievement. As an entrepreneur he aims to bring holistic development targeting the betterment of the economy.

He is inspired by Mukesh Ambani as his success was had no ends in the same way we can see Nishant's life which has been a great source of inspiration as business is all about taking risks and challenges. His success seems a challenge which could not be done if he would look towards the difficulties. In his domain he wants to mentor students, Corporate's, Startup groups to look towards the planning rather than implementation as asset can never be converted to liability.

"I STARTED ALONE"; said Nishant but today he is a man who walks with million people who want to learn something better. Create your own identity Fintech gave me my identity you identify yours...

Nishant revolves around all spheres of life. His flexible nature adds spark to his professional growth. He has brought a change in education by imparting quality knowledge related to finance and investment which has benefited people at large.

Nishant has uplifted many investors to choose path towards financial freedom. This is an added advantage which opens a pathway to all his dreams. Having hardworking personality, he has launched his podcast, YouTube and Instagram page which is filled with top notch knowledge that can act as a guiding source of information to thousands of viewers.

"Freedom can only come when you have key to all problems," said Nishant. For him key was hidden in his passion towards finance. His areas of interest were laid down to bring out the best in the business world. His achievements made business reach towards an unexpected level.

