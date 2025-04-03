Business News | Niva Bupa Shines at Industry Awards, Ends the Financial Year as One the Most Trusted Brands of India

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], April 3: Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited, one of India's leading standalone health insurers, has been recognized with multiple prestigious industry recognitions in the last financial year making it one of the most awarded health insurance brands in the country. The company was recently recognized as one of the Most Trusted Brands of India at an event held in Mumbai by Team Marksmen Daily. Setting high benchmarks for performance, innovation and customer service, the company has won multiple awards across top industry platforms in the last financial year, including the top prize in Best Standalone Health Insurer category at Mint BFSI Summit & Awards 2025, "Best Health Insurance Company" at InsureNext Global Conclave & Awards 2025, "Swift & Prompt Insurer" at 11th Edition of ET NOW Insurance Summit & Awards 2024, Winner under the Category of Highest Growth- SAHI at ASSOCHAM 15th Global Insurance Summit & Awards, Best Internal Audit Innovation of the Year at the 5th edition of Audit & Risk Summit Awards 2024 and the VC Circle Awards 2025, where it was named Financial Services (Non-Lending) Company of the Year. These recognitions reflect Niva Bupa's commitment to leveraging digital transformation to offer best-in-class services and expand insurance penetration, aligning with the IRDAI's vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047'. Speaking on the achievement, Krishnan Ramachandran, MD & CEO, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, said: "At Niva Bupa, we are committed to making quality healthcare more accessible and ensuring that health insurance is simple, transparent, and relevant for every Indian. These accolades reaffirm our efforts to create industry-first innovations that bridge protection gaps and empower customers with seamless, digital-first solutions. We remain focused on delivering best-in-class service, ensuring faster claims processing, and pioneering new-age products that cater to India's evolving healthcare needs." With a 90%+ claim settlement ratio over the last three financial years, a growing hospital network of over 10,000 empaneled hospitals, and a customer base exceeding 19.8 million lives, Niva Bupa continues to be a trusted partner in India's healthcare ecosystem. The company has also been certified as a Great Place to Work for five consecutive years, reflecting its commitment to both customer excellence and a thriving workplace culture.

