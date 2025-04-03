Did Shikhar Dhawan just 'confirm' his relationship with Sophie Shine? The former Indian cricketer was spotted with the mystery woman attending the India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai and it sparked speculations if the former Indian cricketer, also known as 'Gabbar' has moved on after his divorce. Shikhar Dhawan had earlier tied the knot with Ayesha Mukherjee, a union that led to a divorce which was granted by a Delhi court in 2023. The former India national cricket team star was speaking at an event where his comments sparked speculation. Sophie Shine and Shikhar Dhawan Spark Dating Rumours! Former Indian Cricketer Spotted With Female Friend Enjoying India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match in Dubai Stadium (View Photos).

When asked by the anchor at the Times Now Summit 2025 event, Shikhar Dhawan confirmed that he has moved on when asked about his personal life. The 39-year-old ducked efforts by the anchor for him to reveal her name and he left fans guessing with an interesting remark in the end. “Yes, I have moved on. I wouldn’t say I was unlucky in love—rather, my choices came from inexperience. But now, I have experience, and that will come in handy. It was a learning curve for me." Shikhar Dhawan further went on to state that he is 'always in love' and won't reveal the name of his partner. 'Saare Jagah Se Blocked Hu...' Shikhar Dhawan Opens Up on Not Being Able to See Son Zoravar After Divorce in Emotional Interview, Says He Spiritually Communicates With Him (Watch Video).

Watch Shikhar Dhawan's 'Most Beautiful Girl..' Remark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faltu Reel (@faltureel)

Instead, he said, "I will not take any name. But the most beautiful girl in the room is my girlfriend. Now you can figure it out." And the camera then went on to show Sophie Shine seated amongst the audience at the event. As videos of this went viral on social media, fans shared their reactions to the same. While many felt that Shikhar Dhawan has confirmed his relationship with Sophie Shine, others were happy for the former Indian cricketer who has found love once again. Sophie Shine, it has been reported, is a product consultant and is based in Ireland.

Fans Happy for Shikhar Dhawan

(Source: Instagram)

Fans React to Shikhar Dhawan's Statement

(Source: Instagram)

Not very long ago, Shikhar Dhawan, in an emotional interview had stated that he has not seen his son for a long time after his divorce and connects with him spiritually. Shikhar Dhawan had retired from all forms of cricket in 2024, bringing down the curtains to what was a fascinating career.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2025 06:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).