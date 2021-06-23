Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SVKM's NMIMS Deemed-to-be-University, one of India's leading educational institutions with a 40-year legacy of academic excellence, has introduced Criminal Law as a new specialisation in its Master of law (LL.M.) program at Kirit P. Mehta School of Law (KPMSOL) in Mumbai.

The one-year postgraduate program, specifically designed for working professionals, aims to create stalwart criminal lawyers in order to meet the critical and challenging requirements of the domain. The LL.M. program also offers other dynamic specializations like Corporate Law, Intellectual Property Rights, Financial Regulations and Constitutional Law.

To be eligible, the candidate should hold a LL.B. degree from a recognized university, with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks. Candidates appearing for the final year examinations are also eligible to apply, subject to submission of the final marksheet. For admission, the candidate must possess a valid score in the Common Law Admission Test for PG (CLAT PG) 2021, or appear for an online entrance test conducted by NMIMS (Deemed to-be-University). Aspirants can submit their applications at https://sforce.co/2QHpXZD.

Speaking about the law education offered at KPMSOL, Dr Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS Deemed-to-be-University, said, "The field of law, especially criminal law, is very complex and requires a sharp mind and multiple skill sets. To be a successful criminal lawyer, one needs to master the craft by incorporating best practices and practical insights, and should understand the intellectual process of successfully steering criminal proceedings through different phases. At NMIMS KPMSOL, we aim to provide students with the best-in-class legal education to understand and navigate the criminal justice and legal system in India. Our law schools are focussed towards creating future domain experts by providing them in-depth knowledge and understanding of criminal law. The aspiring criminal lawyers will immensely benefit from this highly specialised program."

Elaborating on the newly-introduced specialization, Dr Alok Misra, Dean, NMIMS Kirit P. Mehta School of Law and NMIMS Schools of Law, said, "Our law courses incorporate a comprehensive curriculum for building legal skills, in line with the requirements of the judicial system. Our new specialisation in Criminal Law will engage students in research and other activities relating to criminal justice and ancillary issues. It will address the complexities of the criminal legal system and help aspiring lawyers acquire the necessary ethical legal excellence. Our rigorous and innovative pedagogy will help students understand the intricacies of criminal trials at different stages and expose them to the practical side of the legal profession. The syllabus is prepared and constantly updated under the guidance of academicians, law firm representatives, judiciary and industry representatives, as per the evolving industry demand. In addition to theoretical knowledge, the program will also provide a platform for better understanding of the practicalities of the criminal justice system, to further aid students in putting legal theory into practice."

Law has always served as the bedrock for human civilisation. Today, it transcends geo-political boundaries and is part of myriad socio-political and economic transactions worldwide.

In India, law professionals are constantly needed at the national, state and local level to discern legalities, and to understand and drive the transition from old laws to new ones. Thus, a sound legal education that helps students to learn and interpret the basic principles of Indian and international law, and develops powerful legal reasoning skills, is a necessity.

All NMIMS Schools of Law are equipped with top-notch infrastructure that includes well-equipped library facilities, online databases, e-learning modules, seminar halls, moot court rooms, computer labs, and digital English language labs to promote holistic education and facilitate self-learning. The faculty and campus facilities, in tandem, ensure that students are given the best possible legal education to succeed in their chosen calling.

For students desirous of pursuing research avenues and publishing quality papers in reputed peer-reviewed journals, the campuses also have research labs. Most importantly, all NMIMS Schools of Law have a fully functional Legal Aid Clinic and a Placement Support Team for taking care of a learner's interaction with the outside world.

