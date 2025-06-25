Business News | NPA NIGHTMARE: Struggle for Survival and Revival Book Launch Authored by Dr. Visswas Paanse

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: In a remarkable gathering of distinguished guests, industry veterans, and professionals from the banking and finance sector, NPA Consultants Pvt. Ltd. proudly hosted the official book launch of "NPA Nightmare: Struggle for Survival and Revival" authored by the highly respected Dr. Visswas Paanse, on 14th June 2025

Held amidst an atmosphere of reflection, hope, and ambition, the evening marked a significant milestone in the ongoing conversation around Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) and the revival of distressed businesses in India.

Illuminating the Path: The Event Begins

The event commenced with the Lamp Lighting Ceremony, symbolizing the beginning of a transformative evening. Dignitaries, including Dr. Visswas Paanse, Mr. Satish Marathe (Director, Central Board, Reserve Bank of India), and Mr. Chandrakant Salunkhe (Founder and President, SME Chamber of India) lit the ceremonial lamp, setting a dignified tone for the evening.

Followed by the felicitation of Chief Guest Mr. Satish Marathe and Guest of Honour Mr. Chandrakant Salunkhe.

Honouring Change Makers and Industry Veterans

A formal felicitation ceremony followed, honoring the presence and contributions of key dignitaries and veteran bankers, including Mr. Ashok Katra (Ex-CGM, IDBI), Dr. M. Narendra (Former CMD, Indian Overseas Bank), Mr. Sudhir Bhate (Ex-AGM, UCO Bank), Mr. S. D. Mahurkar (Ex-GM, CBI-Credit), and Mr. Jafar Imam (Ex-Presiding Officer, DRT III, Mumbai).

Their guidance and insights have long shaped the Indian banking and financial system, and their attendance at the event was a proud moment for everyone present.

Real Stories of Struggle and Survival

One of the most compelling segments of the evening was the client testimonial session, where entrepreneurs who have endured the harsh realities of the NPA crisis shared their personal stories.

Notable names included Mr. Pramod Rao (Former MD, ZICOM Electronic Security Systems), Mr. Bipin Jadhav (Managing Director, Balaji Precision Tubes (India) Pvt. Ltd.), Mr. Ashutosh Joshi (Founder & Director, STC Ventures Pvt. Ltd.), Mr. Sundar Nagdev (Director of Shree Swastik Steel Pvt.Ltd), Mr. Devang Dhorda (Partner, PG Jewellers), and Mr. Amit Katharani (Partner, Overseas Traders).

Their heartfelt accounts highlighted the emotional, financial, and generational toll NPAs can take on business owners, and how expert intervention from NPA Consultants helped them find a path forward.

The Moment of Revelation: Book Unveiling

The most anticipated moment of the event--the official unveiling of the book--was conducted with great reverence. Dr. Paanse, along with the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour, launched "NPA Nightmare: Struggle for Survival and Revival", a book that is already being hailed as a wake-up call for policymakers, professionals, and borrowers alike. In his speech, Dr. Visswas Paanseemphasized the urgent need for systemic reforms in the NPA resolution process and stressed the human cost of flawed financial mechanisms.

The Guest of Honour, Mr. Chandrakant Salunkhe, and Chief Guest, Mr. Satish Marathe, shared their insights on how India's MSME sector can overcome the NPA challenge through strategic partnerships and policy advocacy.

A Night to Remember

The evening concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks, acknowledging the efforts of every speaker, organizer, and guest who made this event a grand success. Guests were then invited to a networking dinner, offering a space for continued dialogue and collaboration.

The book launch event was streamed live and can be viewed here.

www.youtube.com/live/m_IUrUT81j8

The book "NPA Nightmare: Struggle for Survival and Revival" is now available on Amazon:Buy the Book - www.amazon.in/NPA-Nightmare-Struggle-Survival-Revival/dp/9349262614/

This book is not just a collection of insights; it is a movement toward transparency, resilience, and reform. With Dr. Paanse at the helm, the journey to revive distressed businesses and support India's entrepreneurial backbone continues with renewed vigor.

