NPST Recognized Among Best BFSI Brands of 2025 by ET NOW

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19: Network People Services Technologies Limited (NPST) (NSE EMERGE - NPST), a leading provider of digital payment solutions and banking technology, has been recognized as one of the Best BFSI Brands 2025 by ET NOW. This accolade recognizes NPST's commitment to innovation, excellence, and leadership in the BFSI sector.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Government Sign MoU With Gates Foundation To Leverage Technology for Public Welfare.

The ET NOW Best BFSI Brands 2025 Awards honor trailblazing organizations that are reshaping the financial services industry through cutting-edge technology, trust, and customer-first innovation. NPST received this recognition for its pivotal role in advancing real-time digital payments and delivering mission-critical payment infrastructure to banks and payment aggregators.

Serving 100+ banks and fintechs, NPST provides UPI-based credit enablement, merchant acquiring solutions through its unique Payment Platform as a Service (PPaaS) model, new-generation UPI switches and AI-driven RegTech solution, empowering banks and payment aggregators with seamless, secure, and innovative digital payment solutions.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 20 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

"We are honored to be recognized among the top BFSI brands in the country. This recognition reaffirms our position as a key enabler in India's digital payment ecosystem," said Ashish Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, NPST. "We remain committed to delivering solutions that help our customers differentiate services, enhance efficiency, and drive revenue growth."

This marks NPST's eighth consecutive industry recognition in 2025. Earlier this year NPST received multiple accolades for its RegTech and PayTech innovations, including awards for Most Innovative FinTech Product, Excellence in Fraud Detection & Prevention, and Leading RegTech Solution Provider.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)