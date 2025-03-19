Mumbai, March 19: For students presenting news headlines during the school assembly, LatestLY has compiled a detailed list covering key national, international, sports, business, and entertainment updates. This collection ensures you stay informed and well-prepared for your March 20 presentation. Check out today's top school assembly news headlines below.
National News Headlines
- Union Cabinet Approves Rs 10,600 Crore Urea Fertiliser Project for Assam
- Telangana HC Quashes Drone Case Against CM Revanth Reddy
- Sunita Williams Returns From Space, Politicians Hail India’s Daughter for Her Achievements
- PM Narendra Modi-Led Cabinet Approves 6-Lane National Highway for High-Speed Link to JNPA Port in Maharashtra Worth INR 4,500 Crore
- 3-Language Policy Row: Education Ministry Clarifies No Language Will Be Forced, States and Students Free to Choose
International News Headlines
- Pak-Afghan Torkham Border Reopens After 25-Day Closure
- Federal Judge Blocks Donald Trump Administration From Banning Transgender People From Military Service
Business News Headlines
- Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains for 3rd Straight Session, Midcap Stocks Outperform
- Hyundai Motor India To Hike Car Prices by up to 3 PC From April
- Exports of Auto Components From India See Robust Growth in Last 2–3 Years
Entertainment News Headlines
- Kanye West Releases New Album Through a Film Starring Son Saint West
- Badshah Celebrates Life at 40, Counts His ‘Blessings’ Ahead of New Song Release
- Manish Malhotra Recalls Dressing Michael Jackson: Made in 1 Day, Without Measurements
- Sharad Kelkar Calls Voicing Ravan in ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ a Thrilling Experience
Sports News Headlines
- India Set for Historic Return to AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup After 18 Years
- NZ Openers Seifert, Allen Rise in T20I Rankings After Strong Show in Series Against Pakistan
- Hemanta Kalita Asked Lovlina To Withdraw From Women’s Nationals, Alleges BFI Chief Ajay Singh
- Adani, PGTI To Launch Invitational Golf Championship
- Odisha To Host Kho Kho Sr Nationals From March 31
