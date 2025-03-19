Mumbai, March 19: For students presenting news headlines during the school assembly, LatestLY has compiled a detailed list covering key national, international, sports, business, and entertainment updates. This collection ensures you stay informed and well-prepared for your March 20 presentation. Check out today's top school assembly news headlines below.

National News Headlines

Union Cabinet Approves Rs 10,600 Crore Urea Fertiliser Project for Assam

Telangana HC Quashes Drone Case Against CM Revanth Reddy

Sunita Williams Returns From Space, Politicians Hail India’s Daughter for Her Achievements

PM Narendra Modi-Led Cabinet Approves 6-Lane National Highway for High-Speed Link to JNPA Port in Maharashtra Worth INR 4,500 Crore

3-Language Policy Row: Education Ministry Clarifies No Language Will Be Forced, States and Students Free to Choose

International News Headlines

Pak-Afghan Torkham Border Reopens After 25-Day Closure

Sunita Williams Returns: Stuck in Space for Over 9 Months, Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut and Her Colleague Butch Wilmore Return To Earth Aboard SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft (Pics and Videos)

Federal Judge Blocks Donald Trump Administration From Banning Transgender People From Military Service

Business News Headlines

Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains for 3rd Straight Session, Midcap Stocks Outperform

Hyundai Motor India To Hike Car Prices by up to 3 PC From April

Exports of Auto Components From India See Robust Growth in Last 2–3 Years

Entertainment News Headlines

Kanye West Releases New Album Through a Film Starring Son Saint West

Badshah Celebrates Life at 40, Counts His ‘Blessings’ Ahead of New Song Release

Manish Malhotra Recalls Dressing Michael Jackson: Made in 1 Day, Without Measurements

Sharad Kelkar Calls Voicing Ravan in ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ a Thrilling Experience

Sports News Headlines

India Set for Historic Return to AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup After 18 Years

NZ Openers Seifert, Allen Rise in T20I Rankings After Strong Show in Series Against Pakistan

Hemanta Kalita Asked Lovlina To Withdraw From Women’s Nationals, Alleges BFI Chief Ajay Singh

Adani, PGTI To Launch Invitational Golf Championship

Odisha To Host Kho Kho Sr Nationals From March 31

