Mumbai, March 19: For students presenting news headlines during the school assembly, LatestLY has compiled a detailed list covering key national, international, sports, business, and entertainment updates. This collection ensures you stay informed and well-prepared for your March 20 presentation. Check out today's top school assembly news headlines below.

National News Headlines

International News Headlines

Business News Headlines

  • Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains for 3rd Straight Session, Midcap Stocks Outperform

  • Hyundai Motor India To Hike Car Prices by up to 3 PC From April

  • Exports of Auto Components From India See Robust Growth in Last 2–3 Years

Entertainment News Headlines

  • Kanye West Releases New Album Through a Film Starring Son Saint West

  • Badshah Celebrates Life at 40, Counts His ‘Blessings’ Ahead of New Song Release

  • Manish Malhotra Recalls Dressing Michael Jackson: Made in 1 Day, Without Measurements

  • Sharad Kelkar Calls Voicing Ravan in ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ a Thrilling Experience

Sports News Headlines

  • India Set for Historic Return to AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup After 18 Years

  • NZ Openers Seifert, Allen Rise in T20I Rankings After Strong Show in Series Against Pakistan

  • Hemanta Kalita Asked Lovlina To Withdraw From Women’s Nationals, Alleges BFI Chief Ajay Singh

  • Adani, PGTI To Launch Invitational Golf Championship

  • Odisha To Host Kho Kho Sr Nationals From March 31

