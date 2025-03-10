PNN

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 10: Following the historic victory of the Indian cricket team in the Champions Trophy, Numax's Co-founder and MD, Sunil Goel, shared a special message to congratulate the nation. Along with the Numax teams from Muzaffarnagar and Gwalior, he celebrated this remarkable win in a grand manner.

India defeated New Zealand by 4 wickets to clinch the Champions Trophy. As soon as the news of this spectacular victory broke, the Numax office was filled with celebrations. Team members from Muzaffarnagar and Gwalior gathered to watch the thrilling match on a big screen and congratulated each other on India's triumph.

On this occasion, Sunil Goel shared a heartfelt message, saying, "The passion and hard work displayed by the Indian team today is a moment of pride for every Indian. This victory is not just an achievement for the sports world but also an inspiration for the entire nation. We at Numax are celebrating this win with our team and extend our best wishes to the Indian cricket team."

Numax CEO, Ms. Shikha Garg, expressed her joy, stating, "Today is a special day for every Indian. The determination and effort shown by the Indian team is a lesson for all of us. We are proud that our Numax team celebrated this victory together. This moment will remain memorable for all of us."

Numax Executive Director, Chaitanya Goel, added, "Cricket has always united India. Today's victory has once again proven that with teamwork and dedication, any goal can be achieved. We are celebrating this historic win with the Numax team and wish the Indian team a bright future."

The celebrations reached their peak as the Numax team gathered at the Namaste Gate, dancing and cheering to mark the victory. The event was not just a celebration of the Indian cricket team's success but also a reflection of Numax's unity and enthusiasm.

Once again, Numax proved that it not only creates exceptional projects but also knows how to celebrate every moment of joy with its community and team.

