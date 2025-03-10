Mumbai Indians will be up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 20th game of Women's Premier League Season 3, this is also the last league phase match of WPL 2025. The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 11. This match can dictate who finishes at the top spot of the WPL 2025 points table. MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women's Premier League Match in Mumbai.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru got it all wrong this season. They start well, with two consecutive wins. But, since then it has only been losses, now they are placed at the bottom. MI-W, one of the most consistent sides this season, have played some really good cricket and had qualified even with two games remaining to be played. A win here would better their NRR and chances of a top-spot finish in the points table, but it may not be that easy with the hosts requiring to play two games in two consecutive days, receiving no rest.

Mumbai Weather Live

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 11. The weather in Mumbai is expected to be fine, and clear. There appears no chances of rain during the match hours in Mumbai. The temperature is expected to stay around 29 degrees Celsius during match hours. WPL 2025 Eliminator and Final Tickets: How To Buy Tickets for Women's Premier League Playoff Matches?.

Brabourne Stadium Pitch Report

The Brabourne Stadium Pitch is usually batting-friendly and favours spinners more than pacers. Also, as per stats, the team chasing a target are more likely to win than the one's defending the total So, ideally the team winning the toss should select to field first in the MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2025 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).