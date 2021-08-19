New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI/Target Media): Now take the most effective step towards your best skin with Nykaa's powerful new addition in its portfolio of consumer beauty brands- Nykaa SKINRX.

Launched with a range of gender-neutral serums, every formulation by Nykaa SKINRX is enhanced with clinically proven ingredients in essential concentrations to give you visible results.

Addressing some of the most common concerns for Indian skin, the brand taps into proven scientific research to give you the skin of your dreams through gentle, dermatologically tested formulations.

The launch range of four high-performing serums by Nykaa SKINRX comes with multi-faceted formulas with HERO active ingredients specially suited to target skin concerns for both men and women. These superheroes of skincare, target specific concerns like wrinkles, acne, dehydrated skin and dark spots, as well as deliver deep hydration and glow.

Nykaa SKINRX serums are distinctive as they have been crafted with a unique third active ingredient in addition to the HERO actives. These ingredients all work together and really pack a punch, giving your skin the best possible care.

The products prioritise, simplified and personalized routines that support skin of all ages, types and tones to heal and bloom. As gentle for your skin as they are effective, Nykaa SKINRX products are safe, fragrance free, alcohol free, cruelty free and paraben free.

Reena Chhabra, CEO, Nykaa Brands said, "With Nykaa SKINRX, we now introduce another portfolio of powerful, high-performing products for all those who seek sophisticated skin solutions and are acutely aware of the needs of their skin. The gender-neutral serums from SKINRX infuse advanced scientific formulations into everyday skin care to boost the beauty regimens of our consumers. Marking our entry into the arena of clinical actives like Salicylic Acid, Niacinamide, Advanced Retinol, Hyaluronic Acid etc Nykaa SKINRX is a fruit of several years of planning and research and we hope it will delight the user with its performance."

Explore the debut range of Nykaa SKINRX:

SKINRX 10% Niacinamide Serum (Spot Correct) - Pigmentation is one of the most common concerns! The solution is right here - this serum is enriched with 10% Niacinamide, 1% Zinc and1% Alpha Arbutin, which helps in fading dark spots and blemishes, while achieving brighter, even toned skin.

SKINRX 2% Hyaluronic Acid Serum (Hydra-X) - Is dry skin a constant woe of yours? The serum is formulated with 2% Hyaluronic acid, 1% Marine Algae and 1% Vitamin B5 which is known to attract & maintain moisture in the skin. Hydration is the key to unlock plump and supple skin. This serum works by locking-in the hydration and combating dryness.

SKINRX 2% Advanced Retinol Serum (Wrinkle Repair) - Are you experiencing early signs of ageing? Power packed with 2% Advanced Retinol, 1% Australian Caviar Lime and 2% Lactic Acid, this serum drives the process of anti-aging. It soothes the wrinkles and fine lines while promoting skin cell renewal to deliver youthful skin and it works for all skin types.

SKINRX 2% Salicylic Acid Serum (Acne Rescue) - People with oily skin know the challenges and the pain of ACNE! This serum is a saviour for acne-prone skin. Enriched with 2% Salicylic Acid, 1% Witch Hazel Extract and 1% Tasmanian Pepper Berry, it maintains the pH levels of the skin by minimizing pores and preventing as well as treating acne.

Nykaa SKINRX Collection will be available on the Nykaa website/ app and in-stores across India and is priced between INR 799 to 899.

