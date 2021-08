The 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021) will be the ninth edition of West Indies’ premier domestic T20 tournament. The competition is scheduled to be played from August 26, 2021, to September 15, 2021, with all the matches taking place at the Warner Park Sporting Complex in Saint Kitts and Nevis. Meanwhile, here is the official CPL 2021 schedule with fixture lost and match timings. Download CPL 2021 Schedule PDF For Free.

A total of six teams will participate in this year’s Caribbean Premier League with champions Trinbago Knight Riders looking to defend their title. Prior to the start of CPL 2021, two franchises were renamed as Barbados Tridents became the Barbados Royals and the St Lucia Zouks became the Saint Lucia Kings. CPL 2021 All Teams Squad List, Full Squads of Each 6 Teams After Players Draft.

CPL 2021 Schedule

Match No Date Match Time (IST) Venue 1 August 26 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders 07:30 PM Warner Park 2 August 27 Barbados Royals vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 04:30 AM Warner Park 3 August 27 Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings 07:30 PM Warner Park 4 August 28 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals 04:30 AM Warner Park 5 August 28 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 07:30 PM Warner Park 6 August 29 Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals 12:00 AM Warner Park 7 August 29 Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders 07:30 PM Warner Park 8 August 30 St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors 12:00 AM Warner Park 9 August 31 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings 07:30 PM Warner Park 10 September 1 Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs 04:30 AM Warner Park 11 September 1 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors 07:30 PM Warner Park 12 September 2 Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 04:30 AM Warner Park 13 September 2 Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors 07:30 PM Warner Park 14 September 3 St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals 04:30 AM Warner Park 15 September 4 Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 07:30 PM Warner Park 16 September 5 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals 12:00 AM Warner Park 17 September 5 St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings 07:30 PM Warner Park 18 September 6 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs 12:00 AM Warner Park 19 September 7 Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders 07:30 PM Warner Park 20 September 8 Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors 04:30 AM Warner Park 21 September 8 St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs 07:30 PM Warner Park 22 September 9 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings 04:30 AM Warner Park 23 September 9 Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders 07:30 PM Warner Park 24 September 10 Saint Lucia Kings vs Saint Lucia Kings 04:30 AM Warner Park 25 September 11 Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals 07:30 PM Warner Park 26 September 12 Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors 12:00 AM Warner Park 27 September 12 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 04:30 AM Warner Park 28 September 12 Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings 07:30 PM Warner Park 29 September 13 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs 12:00 AM Warner Park 30 September 13 St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders 04:30 AM Warner Park 31 September 14 Semi-Final 1 (1st vs 4th) 07:30 PM Warner Park 32 September 15 Semi-Final 2 (2nd vs 3rd) 04:30 AM Warner Park 33 September 15 Final 07:30 PM Warner Park

The 2021 Caribbean Premier League will feature some of the best cricketing talent from across the world with the likes South Africa’s Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir, New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips and Colin Munro, Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz, and West Indies’ Andre Russell, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo all showcasing their skills.

