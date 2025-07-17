NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17: Octanom Tech, a leading innovator in the WealthTech space, has been awarded the prestigious 'WealthTech of the Year' title at the Business World Festival of FinTech 2025. The award recognises Octanom Tech's commitment to redefining digital wealth management and making smart & safe investing accessible to India's underserved, first-time as well as savvy investors.

The recognition was part of the 'India's Fintech Game Changers' showcase, which honoured 35 standout fintech leaders across key verticals including lending, insurance, infrastructure, and digital banking. Octanom Tech was acknowledged for its machine learning driven, behaviour-ally intelligent platform Hedged.in, which offers investment solutions that are agnostic to market directions.

Rahul Ghose, Founder and CEO, Octanom Tech & Hedged.in said, "Receiving this recognition is a significant milestone--not just for me, but for the mission we've set out to achieve at Octanom Tech. Our goal has always been to level the playing field by making financial planning truly inclusive, data-driven and customer-first. We believe every Indian should have the tools to create wealth without having the fear of market direction--no matter what capital size they start from."

With its technology-led model, Octanom Tech is transforming the way retail investors, HNI's & Family offices engage with capital markets. They are one of the only firms in the country who offer Investing & structured products which are not direction dependent, meaning that the alpha generation process is not dependent on the markets going up.

The 5th edition of the BW Festival of FinTech brought together leading fintech visionaries, investors, and regulators to explore the future of financial services and honour the trailblazers building a more inclusive financial ecosystem.

Octanom Tech is a leading WealthTech firm based out of Bombay and Bangalore dedicated to leveraging advanced technology to create innovative investment solutions. The company's flagship platform, Hedged, is designed to empower investors with lower-risk solutions, AI-driven investment strategies, helping them navigate the financial markets with confidence.

