New Delhi [India] June 16: In a meaningful tribute to the doctors who serve not only in hospitals but also in their families, the Indian Medical Association's South Delhi Branch celebrated Father's Day at Apollo Hospital, Sarita Vihar. The event, which brought together the medical community and their families, also witnessed the landmark launch of India's first Rapid Response Team (RRT) designed specifically to support doctors in times of crisis.

The celebration began with a chair yoga session, followed by cultural performances and a special felicitation of senior doctors who have played fatherly roles within the fraternity and beyond. The event honoured their dual contributions to both healthcare and society at large.

The most significant moment of the day came with the unveiling of the Rapid Response Team. The initiative was formally launched by Dr. Sanjiv Malik, Past National President of the Indian Medical Association, who first envisioned the project as a structured and timely support system for doctors facing emergencies.

"This initiative is not just timely, it is necessary," said Dr. Malik during the launch. "In the current climate, where doctors face unprecedented levels of stress, legal pressure, and even physical threats, the Rapid Response Team will serve as a protective framework. Its message is clear--doctors are not alone."

The RRT has been developed to offer swift and coordinated assistance to medical professionals during situations such as clinic attacks, medico-legal complications, health emergencies, and emotional burnout. With a structured network of volunteers and professionals, the team will function through a digital alert system and aim to respond within 10 to 30 minutes of any distress signal.

Backed by a strong operational protocol, the RRT will coordinate with legal advisors, hospitals, police departments, and mental health experts to ensure comprehensive support. The initiative also includes preventive elements such as mock drills, legal workshops, and the distribution of clinic signage and emergency SOPs that visibly identify premises as IMA-supported spaces.

Dr. Rita Bakshi, Vice President of IMA South Delhi, who played a key role in implementing the initiative, described the RRT as a long-awaited safety net for the medical community.

"Doctors today are working in high-pressure environments, often without institutional protection when things go wrong," said Dr. Bakshi. "This team is our collective response. It ensures that no doctor feels isolated when facing violence, legal intimidation, or personal distress. We are a fraternity--and this is our promise to stand together."

The initiative is being led by the core team of IMA South Delhi, which includes Dr. Rajiv Sinha (President), Dr. Sandeep Sharma (Secretary), Dr. Tarini Taneja (Treasurer), and Dr. S.K. Bakshi (Joint Secretary), along with Dr. Rita Bakshi (Vice President). This leadership has played a central role in conceptualizing, designing, and executing the operational model of the RRT, which they hope can serve as a blueprint for IMA chapters nationwide.

The system is also supported by a series of partnerships with legal experts, retired police officers, local SHOs, and partner hospitals to enable on-ground interventions in real time. Doctors in distress can activate the team via WhatsApp alerts or emergency calls, which then trigger a coordinated response across the relevant verticals--legal, medical, security, and emotional support.

In addition to crisis management, the RRT will also engage in community outreach and capacity-building initiatives. These include training sessions on handling mob situations, creating clinic emergency kits, and conducting awareness campaigns to promote respect for healthcare workers.

The Father's Day celebration concluded with lunch and a renewed sense of purpose among members. While the event honoured the personal roles of doctors as fathers, it also underscored the urgent need for institutional safeguards for those who serve on the frontlines of India's healthcare system.

With the launch of the Rapid Response Team, IMA South Delhi has not only celebrated its community but also taken a definitive step toward protecting it.

