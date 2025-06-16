Fans were overjoyed when Ektaa Kapoor announced the return of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, one of India’s most beloved TV shows, for a brand-new season. What made it even more exciting was the revelation that Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda, two of television's most adored stars, will be playing the lead roles. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 marks the first on-screen pairing of Shivangi and Harshad, who will portray the characters Rishabh and Bhagyashree. The first promo of the Sony TV show hinted at a heartwarming story of a husband and wife, leaving fans eager for more. After months of anticipation, the show is finally set to premiere soon. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ Promo: Shivangi Joshi’s Possessive Wife Gets Jealous As Harshad Chopda Flexes His ‘Mardon Wali Taqat’ in Gym; Ektaa Kapoor Show to Premiere on THIS Date (Watch Video).

When and Where To Watch ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ Season 4?

Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 4 premiere date is locked, and it's arriving sooner than you think. Sharing a promo on their social media handles, Sony TV confirmed that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 will premiere on June 16, 2025. The episodes will air from Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM IST on the Sony TV channel. You can also stream BALH 4 on the Sony LIV app.

Watch the First Promo of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’

For the unversed, the new season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is the fourth instalment of the popular Bade Achhe Lagte Hai series, backed by Ektaa Kapoor. The show has been a massive hit among fans with Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar playing the lead in Season 1 and Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in Season 2 and 3. BALH 4 will feature Shivangi Joshi as a strong, independent working woman who has lost faith in love. However, Harshad Chopda’s charming and respectful nature slowly rekindles her belief in romance. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ First Promo: Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi’s Fun-Filled Shopping Diaries Steal the Spotlight in Sony TV’s New Show (Watch Video).

Are you excited for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 4?

