New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Members of Parliament from opposition parties on Friday demanded a discussion on the functioning of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) during a meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance, sources said.

The committee held a meeting on Friday for oral evidence from representatives of some ministries on the provisions of the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The Standing Committee on Finance is headed by BJP MP Jayant Sinha.

The committee, which was recently reconstituted, also discussed the selection of subjects for examination during 2022-23.

Sources said that the demand for a discussion on the functioning of ED and SFIO was made by Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha and he was supported by some other opposition MPs.

Opposition leaders have accused the BJP-led government of misusing probe agencies such as CBI and ED to target political opponents. The BJP has rubbished the allegations.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, party's Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee are among the opposition leaders questioned by ED in various cases.

The ED has conducted raids in different cities over alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy which was later withdrawn. A case has also been registered against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

A Special court had in July taken cognisance of ED chargesheet against National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and others in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association Money Laundering case. (ANI)

