PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], January 14: With a clear ambition to emerge as North India's largest and most integrated hospital chain, Park Medi World Limited is accelerating a national growth strategy designed to build scale with discipline, deepen clinical capabilities, and deliver consistent, high-quality healthcare across high-potential markets. For shareholders and long-term investors, this phase marks the deliberate creation of a scalable healthcare platform built on predictable demand, strong regional fundamentals, and the ability to compound value over time.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Board Class 10th, 12th Exam Datesheet 2026 Released at ubse.uk.gov.in.

As part of this strategy, the Company has strengthened its footprint across Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab through the acquisition of KP Institute of Medical Sciences in Agra, Febris Multispecialty Hospital in New Delhi, and Krishna Super-speciality Hospital in Punjab. These additions expand the Group's network by approximately 810 beds through all-cash transactions, reflecting disciplined capital deployment and balance sheet strength, while advancing the roadmap to scale beyond 5,000 beds by FY28.

Commenting on the Group's growth trajectory, Dr. Ankit Gupta, Managing Director, Park Medi World Limited, said: "Park Medi World is at a defining point in its growth journey. Our objective is not expansion for scale alone, but the creation of a high-quality, integrated hospital platform that can grow sustainably and generate long-term value. Every capital allocation decision is guided by clinical strength, integration readiness, and the ability to enhance the platform's long-term earnings and resilience. The cluster-led model allows us to scale with control, unlock operating leverage, and improve asset productivity as we expand. As we move toward a 5,000-plus bed network by FY28, our focus remains on building institutions that are operationally strong, financially robust, and deeply trusted by patients and clinicians. We believe this approach positions Park Medi World to deliver consistent returns and durable value for all stakeholders."

Also Read | Makar Sankranti 2026: Large-Scale Cockfights Break Out Across Andhra Pradesh Despite Ban on Festival's First Day.

Importantly, these acquisitions are not standalone transactions, but part of a clearly sequenced growth framework. Each asset has been evaluated for market relevance, clinical depth, and integration readiness, ensuring that growth remains accretive and execution risks are managed proactively. Park Medi World's integrated platform strategy enables faster integration, standardization of clinical and operating protocols, improved utilization of medical talent and infrastructure, and tighter cost control. This model supports margin expansion and operating leverage as scale increases, key drivers of sustainable profitability in organized healthcare.

Regionally, the Group's expansion strengthens its position across high-growth healthcare markets. In Western Uttar Pradesh, the addition of a large multi-super-specialty facility enhances access to advanced tertiary care in an underpenetrated market. In Delhi NCR, expansion across dense urban and peri-urban catchments improves revenue density and scale in a competitive corridor. In Punjab, the move to full ownership of a stabilized hospital enables sharper execution and stronger earnings contribution.

Together, these developments reinforce Park Medi World's intent to scale decisively yet responsibly, building a healthcare platform that combines growth, resilience, and long-term value creation as it advances toward leadership in North India's organized healthcare sector.

About Park Group

Park Group is North India's 2nd largest Hospital Chain, currently operating 14 hospitals with a combined capacity of 3,250 beds. Park Group is in the process of integrating an additional seven hospitals, which are under various stages of execution, and it will add 2,010 beds. These expansions will take Park Group's total bed capacity to 5,260 beds by March 2028, underscoring its aggressive growth and leadership in healthcare delivery. The Group has established a strong presence across key cities including Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Panipat, Karnal, Sonipat, Ambala, Mohali, Patiala, Bathinda, Behror and Jaipur. Built on a commitment to accessible, high-quality healthcare, Park Group offers a comprehensive range of clinical services--spanning super-specialities such as cardiology, neurology, oncology, orthopaedics, gastroenterology, critical care, nephrology, and women & child health. Each facility is equipped with modern medical infrastructure, advanced diagnostics, 24x7 emergency support, and multi-disciplinary teams delivering evidence-based care. Through continuous expansion and strategic investments, Park Group is strengthening its mission to build a dependable, technology-enabled healthcare ecosystem that serves both metropolitan and regional communities across North India.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861485/Park_Hospitals_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)