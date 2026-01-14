Dehradun, January 14: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially released the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam timetable for 2026, bringing clarity for lakhs of students preparing for the upcoming board examinations. According to the notification, theory exams will begin on February 21 and conclude on March 23, 2026.

The UBSE Class 12 exams will start on February 21, 2026, with Drawing and Painting, while Class 10 exams will commence from February 23. Most major papers for both classes will end by March 20, with Class 10 vocational subjects continuing till March 23.

UBSE Practical Exam Dates 2026

The board has also finalised the schedule for practical examinations, which will be conducted from January 16 to February 15, 2026, at respective schools or designated centres as per board guidelines. JEE Main Admit Card 2026: When Will NTA Release Hall Ticket?

Key Subject Dates

Class 10:

Hindi – February 24

Mathematics – February 27

Science – March 7

Social Science – March 11

English – March 14

Class 12:

Biology – February 25

Economics – February 26

Mathematics – February 28

Physics & Political Science – March 6

Chemistry – March 9

English – March 11

The timetable also includes elective and vocational subjects such as Agriculture, Hindustani Music, and Information Technology. CUET PG 2026 Registration Last Date: NTA To Close Application Window on January 14, Know How To Apply Online Before Deadline Ends.

Important Instructions

Students are advised to download the official UBSE date sheet PDF from ubse.uk.gov.in to avoid confusion. Details regarding admit card release will be announced separately. Candidates should stay in touch with their schools for practical exam timings and regularly check the official website for updates.

The early release of the Uttarakhand Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 is expected to help students plan their revision strategy effectively ahead of the state board exams.

